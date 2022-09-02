Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth County

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7tYt_0hfzLpmS00
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate will be making a campaign stop in Forsyth County in September(image by Herschel Walker's Facebook Page)

(Forsyth County, GA) Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is the latest political candidate to announce plans to make a campaign stop in Forsyth County.

On Thursday, September 8, Walker’s “Restore America Bus Tour” will be stopping at the Cumming Cigar Company at 203 East Main Street. Walker is expected to arrive at 11:45 a.m.

Free parking for the event is available across the street in the parking deck next to the Forsyth County Administration building at 110 East Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xgjZ_0hfzLpmS00
Herschel Walker will be visiting Forsyth County during his "Restore America Bus Tour"(image by Herschel Walker's Facebook Page)

Governor Brian Kemp, who is running for reelection as the Republican nominee for governor, and Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams both have plans to visit Forsyth County in the coming weeks.

Kemp will be at the Reid Barn on Majors Road on Monday, September 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a campaign fundraiser sponsored by the group Forsyth County Families for Kemp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IimmZ_0hfzLpmS00
Kemp will be at the Reid Barn on Majors Road on Monday, September 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a campaign fundraiser(Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqluC_0hfzLpmS00
Governor Kemp speaks at the Cumming City Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24(Image by Justine Lookenott)

The day before Kemp’s fundraising event, Abrams will be the featured guest at the One Georgia Assembly on Sunday, September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the FoCAL Center, located at 1150 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming. Hosted by the 6th Congressional District, members from all six counties who make up the 6th District will attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3EE6_0hfzLpmS00
Stacey Abrams will be the featured guest at the One Georgia Assembly on Sunday, September 18 at the FoCAL Center(Image by Stacey Abram's Facebook Page)

The General Election and Special Election is on Tuesday, November 8.

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

