Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is the latest political candidate to announce plans to make a campaign stop in Forsyth County.
On Thursday, September 8, Walker’s “Restore America Bus Tour” will be stopping at the Cumming Cigar Company at 203 East Main Street. Walker is expected to arrive at 11:45 a.m.
Free parking for the event is available across the street in the parking deck next to the Forsyth County Administration building at 110 East Main Street.
Governor Brian Kemp, who is running for reelection as the Republican nominee for governor, and Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams both have plans to visit Forsyth County in the coming weeks.
Kemp will be at the Reid Barn on Majors Road on Monday, September 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a campaign fundraiser sponsored by the group Forsyth County Families for Kemp.
The day before Kemp’s fundraising event, Abrams will be the featured guest at the One Georgia Assembly on Sunday, September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the FoCAL Center, located at 1150 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming. Hosted by the 6th Congressional District, members from all six counties who make up the 6th District will attend.
The General Election and Special Election is on Tuesday, November 8.
