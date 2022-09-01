Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics coming back to Forsyth County

District 2 Public Health announced that all county health departments will be bringing back drive-thru flu shot clinics this fall (Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) While the fall season comes with chilly weather and beautiful foliage, it also comes with a higher chance of catching the flu.

On August 31, District 2 Public Health announced that all county health departments will be bringing back drive-thru flu shot clinics this fall.

Emergency Preparedness Director Mark Palen encourages everyone to get the flu shot, especially with how convenient the drive-thru options are.

“Not only does this help our citizens get flu shots easily, it also serves as an important emergency preparedness medical countermeasures exercise for our public health nurses and health department staff,” Palen said.

The CDC advises everyone six months and older to get a flu shot every year. People older than 55, or those with certain medical conditions, may have a more severe reaction to catching the flu virus.

Below is a list of vaccine clinic locations and times:

The regular flu vaccine (a four-in-one quadrivalent vaccine) protects against four strains of the influenza virus, both A and B strains. People 65 and older will be able to get a high-dose vaccine, which is also a quadrivalent vaccine.

Cost of the vaccines are broken down here:

There is no cost for those with Medicare or Medicaid

Most commercial insurances will cover the cost

The out-of-pocket cost for the regular vaccine is $30

The out-of-pocket cost for a high-dose vaccine is $66

Recipients of the vaccine must be 18 years or older. Masks are encouraged.

More information on the flu vaccine options and drive-thru options can be found on the District 2 Public Health website .

To learn more about the influenza virus and how to protect yourself from it, visit www.cdc.gov/flu .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenot@newsbreak.com.