Sheriff Freeman, other FoCo leaders to address public safety at town hall

Justine Lookenott

Several Forsyth County leaders will be discussing public safety at a Public Safety Town Hall in September(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Interested in public safety? Several Forsyth County leaders will be discussing just that at a Public Safety Town Hall being held in September.

Hosted by Congressional Candidate Dr. Rich McCormick, the town hall will be at the Sgt. David P. Land Memorial Lodge on September 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The following community leaders will be in attendance:

  • Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman
  • Forsyth County Board of Education Chairman Wes McCall (District 1)
  • Republican Candidate for Congress, Dr. Rich McCormick (6th Congressional District)
  • Republican Candidate for State Senate, Shawn Still (District 48)
  • State Senator Greg Dolezal (District 27)
  • Forsyth County School Board Candidate Mike Valdes (District 5)

The main topics planned for the event are:

  • School safety
  • Tough law enforcement
  • Funding police
  • Catch and release

Valdes, who might be moderating the town hall, said that Sheriff Freeman had several updates concerning school safety.

“I know the sheriff has gone through all the campuses in our school system and re-audited every campus, I believe, for school safety,” Valdes said. “So he’s going to give us an update on that and some of the measures that have already been done and some plans for future things that are coming down the pipes to add additional layers of security to the school.”

Attendees can write down their questions to be submitted at the beginning of the event(Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

Questions from the audience will be addressed toward the end of the event. Attendees can write down their questions to be submitted at the start of the town hall.

The free event will be held on September 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sgt. David P. Land Memorial Lodge (Fraternal Order of Police) at 248 Castleberry Industrial Drive in Cumming.

To RSVP, contact Flo Valdes at flo@richmccormick.us or at 305-609-2691.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

