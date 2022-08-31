3 Republican candidates to hold “meet and greet” at Forsyth County neighborhood

Republican candidates will be at the Longlake subdivision clubhouse for a "meet and greet" event on September 22 (Image by Google Maps)

(Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8 General Election getting closer, residents from Longlake subdivision in south Forsyth County will have a chance to meet and ask questions from Republican candidates seeking to represent them.

The “Meet the Candidates” event will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Longlake Subdivision Clubhouse off Peachtree Pkwy near Sharon Road.

The following candidates will be present:

State House Representative Todd Jones (District 25)

State Senate Candidate Shawn Still (District 48)

Board of Education Candidate Mike Valdes (District 5)

The “Meet the Candidates” event will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Longlake Subdivision Clubhouse (Forsyth County Republican Party)

Valdes said the event is more like a meet and greet.

“Candidates will usually mingle for an hour and try to connect one-on-one with people,” Valdes said.

Questions will be taken from the crowd toward the end of the event.

The free event will be held at Longlake Subdivision Clubhouse at 1405 Haddenham Drive in Cumming from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22.