Forsyth County Citizens’ Academy graduates first class

On Wednesday, August 24, the first round of Forsyth County citizens graduated from the Forsyth County Citizens' Academy (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) On Wednesday, August 24, the first round of Forsyth County citizens eager to learn about their local government graduated from the Forsyth County Citizens’ Academy.

The academy was created to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at County operations. Over eight classes, participants were able to tour various departments and meet with County officials.

“It is absolutely vital to the continued success of our County that our residents take a vested interest in how their government works,” said Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner “I thank all the participants for leading the charge in creating a better Forsyth.”

County Communications Coordinator Taylor Hall said the group was very interested in the inner workings of their local government and that this class is “just the beginning.”

“I wanted to be a part of the progress Forsyth is seeing,” said Citizens’ Academy participant Nidhi Sharma. “I wanted to know what’s happening and how far we are going.”

The next class will be held in 2023.

High school students interested in the operations of the County can also participate in the Student Government Academy.

More information on the programs can be found here or by contacting County Communications Coordinator Taylor Hall at tdhall@forsythco.com