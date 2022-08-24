35-acre mixed-use development gets approval from FoCo Planning Commission

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndZ83_0hTo59Gz00
A map of the planned developments on Ronald Reagan Boulevard(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Fuqua Acquisitions to build several developments on 35.36 acres of land on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

The Planning Commission voted 4-1 in favor of the request (with District 2 Commissioner Nedal Shawkat voting against) with certain conditions during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 23.

“One thing I hear a lot of feedback from the community on is that people want new retail,” said District 2 Commissioner Stacey Guy. “They want new concepts in our community, they want new stuff to do, people want a new place to go, a new place to eat, they want first to market retail, they want things that we don't have. This project checks a lot of those boxes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WJuI_0hTo59Gz00
One of the slides shown at the Planning Commission meeting concerning the Fuqua Acquisitions development(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions)

The development includes plans for the following:

  • A 90,110 square foot hotel with 111 parking spaces
  • An outdoor commercial recreational facility
  • A courtyard and climate controlled self-serve storage facility in buildings totaling 130,660 square feet with 12 parking spaces
  • A 108,000 square foot indoor commercial recreational facility with 510 parking spaces
  • 3,751 square feet of restaurant space with 38 parking spaces
  • 144,000 square feet of large scale retail space with 508 parking spaces
  • Retail/restaurants commercial buildings with 16,473 square feet and 138 parking spaces

The Planning Commission’s recommendation will have to be approved by the Board of Commissioners at its work session meeting on September 5 before gaining final approval at its regular meeting.

For more information on the Fuqua Acquisitions development project on Ronald Reagan Road, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

