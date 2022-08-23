Banned books allowed to return to FoCo school libraries, mom suing BOE says she will keep fighting

Seven of the eight books that were removed from schools in the Forsyth County School District will be allowed back into high schools (Image by Forsyth County School District)

(Forsyth County, GA) Seven of the eight books that were removed from schools in the Forsyth County School District will be allowed back into high schools after District Media Committee members did another review of the material.

Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said that teachers, media specialists, students and parents/guardians volunteered to read two books each and give their opinions on the material based on the following:

The quality of content in the book and the manner of presentation

The level of user appeal and interest

Whether the book is appropriate for middle and/or high school

Whether the book supported the implementation of State standards

Whether the book supports the goals of FCS as identified in the district’s Strategic Plan and Learner Profile

The District Media Committee told principals and media specialists of their decisions to keep seven of the eight books on Monday, August 15.

Cindy Martin, head of Mama Bears of Forsyth County, said the decision by the District Media Committee is “highly irresponsible.”

“Our school system already reviews the books for sexually explicit content and deemed them ‘inappropriate’ for all students according to Superintendent [Jeff] Bearden,” said Martin. “Now this committee of 21, with only two parents, has deemed this sexual content ‘appropriate’ for minors.”

On Monday, July 25, Mama Bears of Forsyth County and two parents filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education alleging that the BOE violated their Constitutional rights after a parent was banned from School Board meetings earlier in the year.

The following books will be allowed back into Forsyth County high schools:

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Looking for Alaska by John Green

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews

Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson

Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

Out of Darkness by Ashley Perez

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

All Boys aren't Blue by George M. Johnson will continue to be kept out of all schools in the County.

“It is clear from this decision that the librarians and book review committees in our school system are no longer interested in providing the high-quality literature our children need but rather have made it their goal to push a woke agenda that sexualized children,” Martin said. “I am even more resolved to fight for our freedom of speech so we can continue to confront this evil coming for our children.”

Elaine Padgett, the Democratic School Board candidate for District 5, believes parents have a right to control what their children read but should not extend those limits to other children. While she supports the parents' rights to challenge the books, she ultimately believes the media specialists made the right decision.

“It went through the proper policy channels, we had a committee of readers and then a committee review and then, you know, our media specialists are the experts," Padgett said. "They’re the ones that help curate the library collections and choose appropriate materials and I trust them to basically maintain the highest standards of education and what's appropriate.”

