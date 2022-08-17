Salute to history, trails and inclusive playground unveiled at Forsyth County park

New additions to Eagles Beak Park in Forsyth County were unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 16 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The new additions to Eagles Beak Park in Forsyth County were unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 16.

Located on Old Federal Road, the park has been the home of a 1.3 mile walking trail, restroom facilities and a canoe/kayak launch on the Etowah River.

The park now features scenic river overlooks, picnic pavilions, an inclusive playground and a 1.25-mile walking path with historical Trail of Tears signage.

A new 1.25-mile paved walking path at Eagle's Beak Park includes historical Trail of Tears signage (Image by Forsyth County Government)

“When I first heard that this opportunity was available, I thought about Eagle’s Beak, located on the Trail of Tears,” said Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills. “I knew this would be a perfect place to honor the rich Native American history of the area and have a park where parents can teach their children about it. The park will also be the northwest starting point for the North Subarea Trail System which will run east across the County to connect with Lake Lanier once completed.”

Eagle’s Beak Park is one of the 14 Georgia recipients of the inaugural Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP) grant. Provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the grant to the park totaled $2.25 million. Forsyth County funded $769,000 of the grant, which was paid for through the County’s Landfill Host Fee fund.

Mills said the County being one of the first recipients of the new grant program is “a testament to our great staff who worked hard on the application.”

An inclusive playground is one of the new features at Eagle's Beak Park (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Bayne Development Group and Hayes-James & Associates provided the construction and architecture for the park’s new amenities.

For more information on Eagle’s Beak Park, click here. Information on the boat launching area on the Etowah River can be found at etowahwatertrail.org.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .