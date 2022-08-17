Repairs for Cumming Aquatic Center roof among items approved at Cumming City Council meeting

Funding for repairs to the Cumming Aquatic Center building was approved at the Cumming City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16 (Image by the Cumming Aquatic Center)

(Forsyth County, GA) Funding for repairs to the Cumming Aquatic Center building and the Sanders Road Creek Culvert were among the items approved at the Cumming City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16.

Below is a summary of the meeting:

Old Business

None

New Business

Cumming Aquatic Center

A motion was passed 4-0 (with Council Member Christopher Light abstaining) to approve $263,836 to Bone Dry Roofing Co. to add a new roof coating system to the Cumming Aquatic Center building. The roof has leaks in several locations.

Old Harbor Seafood Kitchen

A motion was passed 4-0 (with Council Member Christopher Light abstaining) to approve an Alcoholic Beverage License for Old Harbor Seafood Kitchen, located on 911 Marketplace Boulevard in Cumming.

Old Harbor Seafood Kitchen opened this year on May 12 (Image by Old Harbor Seafood Kitchen)

Bernadette's Hair Salon

A motion was passed 4-0 (with Council Member Christopher Light abstaining) to approve a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to Bernadette’s Hair Salon (512 Dahlonega Street) to operate a personal service establishment in the Office Professional (OP) zoning district.

Annexations

Two personal residences from Forsyth County were annexed into the City of Cumming. The motions both passed 4-1 (with Council Member Christopher Light voting against).

Sanders Road Creek Culvert

A motion was passed 5-0 to approve $291,485 to The Dickerson Group, Inc. for repairs to the Sanders Road Creek Culvert.

Property Purchase for the Smithdale Heights Water Booster Station

A motion was passed 5-0 to approve the $19,000 purchase of .25 acres of land along Smithdale Heights Road for the Smithdale Heights Water Booster Station and elevated water storage tank.

Encroachment Agreement with Atlanta Gas Light

A motion was passed 5-0 to allow Atlanta Gas Light to encroach on a small section of The City of Cumming’s sewer line easements.

The Cumming City Hall and other non-essential City departments and facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Announcements

The Cumming City Hall and other non-essential City departments and facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5.

City of Cumming meeting schedules and meeting minutes can be found at cityofcumming.net/meetings.

