How to get a “look behind the curtain” of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

(Forsyth County, GA) The Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy, hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, is back again for its second academy of the year.

Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said the program is described as “a look behind the curtain at the FSCO” by Sheriff Ron Freeman.

The nine-week academy gives students hands-on training and knowledge about the operations of the FCSO. Once a week, FCSO instructors go over topics like criminal procedure, Constitutional law, judgemental use of force and how to conduct traffic stops. They will also get to witness K9 and S.W.A.T. demonstrations and go on ride-alongs with deputies (which is the most popular part of the course).

The course can be as hands-on as the academy student prefers.

“During mock traffic stops the participant plays the role of the deputy and can experience some of the scenarios the deputies on the street experience,” Miller said. “On range night, if the participants want to shoot, they can.”

While the course is meant to give County citizens a glimpse into how their law enforcement officers work, some graduates do go on to pursue careers in the field. Last month, a graduate of the spring class was hired as a Deputy Sheriff I and now works at the Forsyth County Jail.

The free course is held twice a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. It meets every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Applicants must be 21 or older and live or work in Forsyth County. Each class can hold 30 students.

To apply for the course, click here . For any questions about the course, contact Cpl. Jenny Belafi at jlbelafi@forsythco.com .