Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortage

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsiC4_0hHvgi6k00
With the 2022/2023 school year now in session, 76 school bus driver positions remain empty at the Forsyth County School District(Image by Forsyth County School District)

This article was updated on Monday, August 15 at 2:26 p.m. with additional information.

(Forsyth County, GA) With the 2022/2023 school year now in session, 76 school bus driver positions remain empty.

Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said the current 419 bus drivers and other district staff are working hard to cover the extra work and get students to and from school safely and on schedule.

“We are currently covering the openings by doubling drivers’ routes, employing subs, and having training staff and area supervisors drive,” Caracciolo said.

While the pandemic did play a part in creating the bus driver shortages nationwide, inflation has been a huge factor in creating the problem.

"In our case, drivers left/are not applying because of age or health issues/concerns," Caracciolo said. "Since the value of their homes increased significantly - they sold their homes and moved out of County, or they could find work elsewhere for more money.”

The school district recently increased the pay rate for bus drivers from $17.94 to $18.02, with full-time drivers eligible for benefits.

In addition to taking applications now for bus driver positions, Forsyth County Schools is hosting three transportation job fairs in the fall:

  • Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

(New driver training classes: Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23)

  • Saturday, October 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

(New driver training classes: Wednesday, October 19 through Friday, October 21)

  • Saturday, November 5 from 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

(New driver training classes: Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17)

All job fairs will be held at the transportation office behind North Forsyth High School at 3635 Coal Mountain Drive in Cumming. Staff will be available to help answer any questions from attendees, help them complete applications and even drive interested candidates on a bus in the parking lot.

School bus drivers will work 180 days a year at around six and a half to eight hours a day with holidays, weekends and summers off.

Part-time positions are available as well.

To apply for a bus driver position with the Forsyth County School District, click here or contact Sylvia Anderson at syanderson@forsyth.k12.ga.us or at 770-888-1234 extension 220126.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

To learn more about bus driver positions in Forsyth County, read “Ever dream of driving a school bus? FoCo in need of more drivers, learn how to apply.

