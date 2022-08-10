Forsyth County Commissioners approve more than $600k land purchase for new fire station

The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10 (Image by Google Maps)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10. The deal was voted on during their work session meeting on Tuesday, August 9.

Fire Department Division Chief and Public Information Officer Jason Shivers said the current Fire Station 10, located on Old Atlanta Road, was built in the late 1990s and only has two bays. Shivers said it has “outlived its sensible status.”

The 5.02 acre plot on the corner of Old Atlanta Road and James Burgess Road will allow for a bigger station with full facilities including four bays, day and night quarters and an exercise room.

“So the new designs we're building, much larger station, much more professional in its scope and truly designed for 24-hour occupancy by a very busy, modern fire department,” Shivers said.

The Commissioners hope to officially purchase the land in the next 60 days. The actual construction of the new fire station will not happen for a few years.

Fire Station 10 is the latest station the County plans to upgrade. Shivers said Fire Stations 9 and 15 are also being moved to different locations to allow for bigger facilities. Construction is expected to start on those upgrades at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.