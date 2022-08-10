Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shoplifting

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UThsk_0hC8PTIJ00
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video of a car chase that led to the arrests of four suspected shoplifters(Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video of a car chase that led to the arrests of four suspected shoplifters fleeing police in Dawson County.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 6.

A Crime Reduction Unit deputy saw a Ford Fusion with four female occupants and a paper tag driving “erratically” down GA 400 South. The deputy initiated a traffic stop due to the reckless driving and the matching description to the Be On The Lookout alert sent out by the DCSO.

The alert had been issued after the occupants of the car were believed to have shoplifted from the stores at North Georgia Premium Outlet mall and were heading south on GA 400.

The driver initially obeyed the traffic stop, but when the deputy used the loudspeaker to give the command to exit the vehicle, the driver quickly drove away.

This led to a short chase before the deputy used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to stop the car. The occupants then complied with commands and were arrested.

The occupants were identified as:

27-year-old Brenaldia Stephens of Atlanta

20-year-old Deshauna Herd of Atlanta

21-year-old Jasmine Canty of Conyers

23-year-old Marquita Thomas of Atlanta

Canty and Herd were taken into custody by the DCSO. It was found that Gwinnett County had a warrant out for Canty for hijacking a motor vehicle.

Stephens and Thomas were taken to the Forsyth County Jail. Thomas was found with $700 in fake U.S. currency. She was charged with second-degree forgery and is being held on a $4,420 bond. Brenaldia Stephens was charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude and possession of marijuana. She is being held on a $8,915 bond.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

