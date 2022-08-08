FoCo Sheriff’s Office warning: don’t buy pine straw from workers knocking on your door

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYLtr_0h9evkPp00
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has posted a BOLO (be on the lookout) concerning pine straw scams(Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has posted a BOLO (be on the lookout) concerning pine straw scams.

According to the Facebook post, scammers are approaching houses and offering the owners a deal to lay pine straw around the yard on a price-per-bale basis. When they are done, they claim it took more bales than usual and try to charge the homeowner hundreds or even thousands more than originally quoted.

Two males were reported for attempting the scheme in Forsyth County around Kelly Mill Road and Chamblee Gap Road on Thursday, August 4 around 4 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office advises homeowners to avoid unsolicited offers and only hire services from verified landscaping companies.

Last year, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr put out an alert over the scams, which were taking place statewide. He noted that some of the scammers would use intimidation tactics to get the homeowners to pay them the extra money.

“Our office encourages consumers to be on the lookout for these types of door-to-door solicitations…” said Carr. “If it sounds too good to be true, it is likely a scam, and if you feel threatened or harassed, please call local law enforcement immediately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWQN8_0h9evkPp00
The Georgia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division advises those being harassed by pine straw scammers to call 911(Image by Michelle Hall)

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division advised the following to avoid being scammed:

  • Ask to see the solicitation permit issued by the City, if applicable
  • Ask to see a business card and make sure you get the name of the business and the employee
  • Ask for the business’ website and check it out
  • Check the Secretary of State’s website to see if the person has a business license
  • Check Better Business Bureau’s website (bbb.org) to see if there are any complaints against the business
  • Before someone starts the work, ask to get the terms in writing, including the scope of the job, quantity of materials and the final price
  • To be safe, say no to door-to-door solicitations and instead contact a reputable company, perhaps one that a friend or neighbor recommends

The division also advises those being harassed by scammers to call 911.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pine straw scams# Forsyth County Sheriffs Office# Georgia Attorney Generals Cons# City of Cumming# Pine straw scammers

Comments / 3

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
624 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Ball Ground, GA

New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivity

The Eagle's Beak Park entrance in Ball Ground, Georgia(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The new amenities at Eagle’s Beak Park will be unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 16.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Schools, Sheriff: Safety number one priority as the new school year begins

On Thursday, August 4, more than 53,000 Forsyth County students were back in the classroom for the first day of the 2022/2023 school year(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, August 4, more than 53,000 Forsyth County students were back in the classroom for the first day of the 2022/2023 school year.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How Forsyth County drivers performed during this year’s “Operation Southern Slowdown”

Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the goal of the week-long program is to get drivers to slow down from July 19 through July 22(Image by Forsyth County Government)

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County revises policy for providing financial assistance for burials

The Forsyth County Commissioners revised the policy regarding pauper burials during the July 12 work session meeting(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) During the July 12 Forsyth County Commissioners Work Session, the policy regarding pauper burials was revised.

Read full story

How the humidity is amping up the heat in Forsyth County

With temperatures expected to remain in the low 90s next week, Forsyth County will continue to experience an even higher heat index(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) With temperatures expected to remain in the low 90s next week, Forsyth County will continue to experience an even higher heat index.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Parent group sues Forsyth County Schools claiming constitutional rights violated

On July 25, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Forsyth County Board of Education by a group of local parents(Image by Forsyth County School District) Correction: An earlier version of this article said the March 15 Board of Education meeting took place before the School Board removed eight books from the school libraries. The School Board removed the eight books in January.

Read full story
23 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo middle schoolers win two national robotic championship awards

Matthew Ferber and Arav Airi won two national championship awards at the 2022 Technology Student Association National VEX IQ Competition(Image by Natalie Ferber) (Forsyth County, GA) While most middle schoolers spend their summers at the pool or on family vacations, North Forsyth Middle School students Matthew Ferber and Arav Airi spent two days in June controlling their homemade robot in front of a panel of judges.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

$350,000 upgrade to FoCo 911 center will connect calls even faster

The Forsyth County Commissioners approved a $350,000 upgrade for the 911 Center during the July 21 meeting(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Calls to the Forsyth County 911 Center will soon be connected even faster due to a $351,238 upgrade approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at the July 21 regular meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Next steps for major road repaving projects get green light in FoCo, Cumming

Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Local women use their faith, experience to support others in Forsyth County fighting to stay sober

Courtney and Kelly Senados opened a sober living house in Forsyth County on July 15(Image by Courtney Senados) (Forsyth County, GA) Courtney Senados spent two and a half years in and out of sober living homes in California during her struggle with alcoholism. Today, at six years sober, she credits those houses for playing a huge part in helping with her recovery.

Read full story
3 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Council granted more than $5 million in construction bids for city projects

The Council approved a plan to give police officers discounted rent in Cumming at certain apartment complexes on July 19(Image by the City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming City Council approved several motions during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19, ranging from road resurfacing to water tank improvements to building a new water booster station. The Council also approved a plan that paves the way for police officers to get discounted rent at two apartment complexes in Cumming.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Final Public Hearing and Adoption tomorrow for Forsyth County Millage Rate

The final public hearing regarding the county's proposed 2023 budget and millage rates is on June 21(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The third and final public hearing regarding the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner’s proposed preliminary 2023 County budget and the final millage rate is tomorrow, July 21 during the regular meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New help for those contemplating suicide in Forsyth County, nation

On July 16, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was released nationwide(Image by Unsplash/Dan Meyers) (Forsyth County, GA) 27 people in Forsyth County took their lives in 2021, according to the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Latest Pups with Purpose grads looking for furever homes in Forsyth County

Suzy is graduate of Pups with Purpose and is currently looking for a new home(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The dogs of Class 17 at Pups with Purpose have recently graduated and are eager to find their forever families.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between a motorcyclist and teen driver

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo nonprofit asks for help after $20,000 worth of equipment stolen from its property

The home of Meals by Grace's aquaponics farm before its development in 2017(Image by Meals by Grace) (Forsyth County, GA) Another Forsyth County non-profit has become the victim of theft this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo road construction: McGinnis Ferry interchange updates

Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talks about current construction in the latest 'On the Move' episode(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) In the latest episode of ‘On the Move’ from the Forsyth County government, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talked about the construction on McGinnis Ferry Road and SR 369.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Disagreements over FoCo Comprehensive Plan force another public hearing

An additional public hearing about the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan is now scheduled for August 4(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) An additional public hearing about the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan is now scheduled for August 4. The vote to hold another public hearing came during the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting on Thursday, July 7 because of a few disagreements between the commissioners over some of the updates in the plan.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Minor changes added to latest Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan draft

Some minor changes to the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan were announced during the County Planning Commission meeting on June 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) Correction: This article incorrectly said that Laura Semanson, the Forsyth County commissioner for District 5, gave some updates on the Comprehensive Plan. Lauren Blaszyk, the project manager for Pond and Company, gave some updates on the Comprehensive Plan.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy