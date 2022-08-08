New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivity

The Eagle's Beak Park entrance in Ball Ground, Georgia (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The new amenities at Eagle’s Beak Park will be unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 16.

“Eagle’s Beak Park combines history and beauty along the Etowah River, and we are very excited to provide access to another great natural resource in Forsyth County,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor.

Eagle's Landing Park in Ball Ground, Georgia (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The new additions to the park include a 1.25 mile paved walking trail with a sign acknowledging the Trail of Tears, an inclusive playground, picnic pavilions and scenic river overlooks. The park already had a canoe/kayak launch on the Etowah River, restroom facilities and a 1.3 mile walking trail.

Funding for the project came from the inaugural Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP) grant, of which Eagle’s Beak Park was one of the 14 recipients around Georgia. Forsyth County contributed $769,000 to the grant through the County's Landfill Host Fee fund.

“When I first heard that this opportunity was available, I thought about Eagle’s Beak, located on the Trail of Tears,” said Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills. “I knew this would be a perfect place to honor the rich Native American history of the area and have a park where parents can teach their children about it.”

The park will also connect with the North Subarea Trail System , and when finished will run east across the county to connect with Lake Lanier.

A map of Eagle's Beak Park (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Bayne Development Group and Hayes-James & Associates provided the construction and architecture for the park’s new amenities.

The Eagle’s Beak Park ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 3 p.m. at 8420 Old Federal Road in Ball Ground, Georgia.

For more information on Eagle’s Beak Park, click here . Information on the boat launching area on the Etowah River can be found at etowahwatertrail.org .

