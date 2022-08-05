New Miracle League baseball field gets new name

The new Miracle League baseball field was named in honor of Judy Edge (middle red shirt) and Col. Carroll Edge (middle with hat) (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The official name of the future Miracle League Field at Lanierland Park was announced at the Board of Commissioner’s regular meeting on Thursday, August 4.

The Miracle League is a worldwide baseball league for people with physical and mental disabilities. According to its website, 200,000 athletes are involved in 300 Miracle League Organizations across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

In the past, The Cumming-Forsyth Miracle League played at a field at Coal Mountain Park equipped with special rubber to make it accessible to wheelchairs and walkers. A new fully ADA-accessible field is currently under construction at Lanierland Park.

Steve Kirby, the president of the Cumming-Forsyth Miracle League, gave a few words before announcing the field’s new name.

“We wish to celebrate with the announcement that our new Miracle League home will be known as ‘Colonel Caroll and Judy Edge Field,’” Kirby said.

Col. Carroll and Judy Edge helped found The Cumming-Forsyth Miracle League in 2006 and have been active members in it ever since, including helping get the original field built at Coal Mountain Park. Col. Carroll has been on the Miracle League Board since its foundation.

“Col. Edge’s deep love for the league participants and his dedication to ensuring each of them has a wonderful experience brings smiles to many in the community,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson. “He can be seen opening the gates at 7 a.m. on gamedays and frequently staying until all participants and their families have left the ballpark.”

Kirby said he considers Col. Carroll to be the “backbone of our league.”

The announcement was a surprise to the Edges.

“It's hard to say what the Miracle League is to me,” Col. Carroll said. “People say they have a calling. I guess the Miracle League is my calling…if I have a bad week all I’ve got to do is go to that ball field on Saturday morning and sometimes I go home tired, but it's a good tired.”

Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson hugs Col. Carroll Edge (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The field is the first field in Forsyth County to be named after a person.

Director of Parks and Recreation Jim Pryor said the new field at Lanierland Park is planned to be completed in the spring of 2023.

For more information on the Miracle League in Forsyth County, visit miracleleaguecfc.com . For information on sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, email cfcmiracleleague@gmail.com.