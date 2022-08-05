Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office donates bulletproof vests to Ukraine

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently sent 57 used bulletproof vests to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia (Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently sent 57 used bulletproof vests to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The vests were donated to the chaplains who are helping deliver food to Ukraine after the Sheriff’s Office received new vests.

The Sheriff’s Office Chaplains partner with Chaplains in Ukraine to train them to work with Ukrainian law enforcement.

Chaplain Aleks Gerasimov, who is from Ukraine, organizes all the trips to Ukraine and manages food donations sent to the parts of Ukraine affected by the war. He is a member of New Life Atlanta Church, which provides a service in Russian.

Sheriff Ron Freeman addressed the Ukraine/Russia conflict on March 8 in the video below.