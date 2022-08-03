How Forsyth County drivers performed during this year’s “Operation Southern Slowdown”

Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the goal of the week-long program is to get drivers to slow down from July 19 through July 22 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) “Operation Southern Slowdown” has come to an end and the stats are in for Forsyth County.

Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the goal of the week-long program is to get drivers to slow down from July 19 through July 22.

From 2017 to 2020, traffic deaths in the five participating southeastern states dropped by two percent from the week before the program to the week after, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Speed-related traffic deaths dropped by 14 percent in the same time period.

Below are the results from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office:

The 2022 “Operation Southern Slowdown” results for Forsyth County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Below is the full wrap-up video from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following safety reminders:

The necessary stopping distance quadruples every time a driver doubles their speed.

Allow more stopping time for bigger vehicles, or when traveling downhill on wet or uneven pavement.

Apply the brakes before entering a curve.

Set a good example for young drivers by driving at the speed limit.

If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass.

Always wear a seat belt.

