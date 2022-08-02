Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogs

The Cumming Aquatic Center will be open to dogs for two days in September (Image by Cumming Aquatic Center)

(Forsyth County, GA) Special members of the family will be able to have their turn at a popular swimming spot in Cumming this September.

On Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, the Cumming Aquatic Center will be opening its outdoor leisure pool to dogs.

Each "Dog Day" at the Cumming Aquatic Center will be divided into sessions for small and large dogs (Image by Cumming Aquatic Center)

Aquatics Coordinator Susan Alston said that this is the third year the center has hosted the Dog Days event. This year’s event will include a complimentary tennis ball with the center’s logo on it. Last year, the dogs were given frisbees.

While the big slide is off limits for the dogs, Alston said the canines usually have fun with the smaller, three-foot slides and children’s splash pad.

Each day will be divided into sessions to separate big dogs from little dogs. Large dogs are 45 pounds and up while small dogs are 45 pounds and under. Each session can fit up to 40 dogs.

Saturday, September 10

Session 1: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., large dogs (click here to register)

Session 2: 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., small dogs (click here to register)

Session 3: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., large dogs (click here to register)

Each dog will receive a complimentary tennis ball with the Cumming Aquatic Center logo on it (Image by Cumming Aquatic Center)

Sunday, September 11

Session 1: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., small dogs (click here to register)

Session 2: 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., large dogs (click here to register)

Registration is required. Tickets are $15 per dog, humans are free.

Proof of vaccinations for the dogs is required to attend the "Dog Days" event at the Cumming Aquatic Center (Image by Cumming Aquatic Center)

Proof of vaccinations is required for rabies, parvo-distemper and bordetella. Rabies tags are not accepted as proof of vaccination. Vaccinations can be emailed to CAC2@cityofcumming.net.

“We do require people to send in their [dog’s] vaccinations,” Alston said. “…you can bring that the day of but we do recommend sending it in prior just so that the check-in is quicker.”

For more information on dog days at the Cumming Aquatic Center, click here .