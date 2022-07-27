Transportation tax referendum to be on FoCo November ballot

Justine Lookenott

The Forsyth County November 8 ballot will include a referendum on a one percent sales tax to fund transportation projects(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) The November 8 ballot for Forsyth County citizens will include a referendum on whether Forsyth County and the City of Cumming should adopt a one percent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) to be in effect for the next five years.

A TSPLOST is a type of sales tax that goes directly to funding transportation projects in a certain district.

The item was met with approval at the City of Cumming special called meeting on Monday, July 25 and at the County Commissioners' Work Session meeting on Tuesday, July 26.

If the referendum passes, funds raised from the tax will be split between the County and City with Forsyth County receiving 92.36 percent and the city receiving 7.64 percent over the course of five years.

However, in order to expedite funds for certain projects, the City of Cumming will be allocated 15.28 percent in the first year. It will receive 5.73 percent per year for the rest of the five-year period.

In total, the TSPLOST is expected to bring in $250 million in funds for transportation projects for the County and City.

Below is a chart of projects for which the TSPLOST funds will be used:

A chart of County and City projects TSPLOST funds would go towards(Image by Forsyth County Government)

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

