Parent group sues Forsyth County Schools claiming constitutional rights violated

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txn9n_0gv23MLR00
On July 25, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Forsyth County Board of Education by a group of local parents(Image by Forsyth County School District)

Correction: An earlier version of this article said the March 15 Board of Education meeting took place before the School Board removed eight books from the school libraries. The School Board removed the eight books in January.

(Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, July 25, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) by two parents and the Mama Bears of Forsyth County who allege that the BOE has violated their constitutional rights.

Represented by the Institute for Free Speech (IFS), the plaintiffs include Mama Bears of Forsyth County members Alison Hair and Cindy Martin (the group's chairwoman). Both women were active in protesting several books in the school libraries they viewed as having inappropriate content. The BOE removed eight of these books earlier in the year.

But several parents still wanted to see many other books removed as well. At a March 15 BOE meeting, Hair attempted to read out loud the content of one of the debated books. The Forsyth County News reported at the time that Hair was repeatedly asked to stop due to profane language, but she refused. That’s when Chairman Wes McCall stopped the meeting for a recess and cleared the room, only allowing one speaker at a time to return.

After that meeting, Hair received a letter signed by all of the BOE members banning her from future meetings until she gave a written guarantee that she would obey the Chair’s directives, which prohibit “inappropriate language.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bxnvd_0gv23MLR00
A March 17 letter to Alison Hair from the Forsyth County Board of Education(Image by Institute for Free Speech)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEtal_0gv23MLR00
A May 11 letter from the Forsyth County Board of Education to Alison Hair(Image by Institute for Free Speech)

“We just want to use our three minutes of speaking time to show the Board what’s in the books they are making available to our kids,” Martin said. “The only way to judge these books is to read them. By stopping us from doing that, the Board is trying to protect themselves from disgrace and prevent other parents from being informed about these highly sexualized books in our schools. If the contents are deemed too 'profane' and 'inappropriate' to read at a school board meeting then just maybe the school system should not be providing them to children in the first place.”

The lawsuit states that the BOE “cannot require that citizens sacrifice their First Amendment rights as a precondition for participating in meetings.”

“The Board may think their speech is offensive, but it’s protected by the First Amendment,” said Martha Astor, the attorney at the IFS. “School officials cannot censor or ban parents from repeating ‘inappropriate’ language at board meetings, especially when they quote from relevant school materials and library books.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWWqJ_0gv23MLR00
The Forsyth County Board of Education regular meeting on March 15(Image by Forsyth County School District)

The lawsuit also describes “aggressive enforcement tactics and a chilling environment for dissent,” saying McCall has opened every BOE meeting since February by announcing the public participation policy and that use of “profane or inappropriate” language will result in the speaker being stopped.

Two armed police officers and a security guard have also been posted at the meetings, and the suit claims that McCall interrupts and argues with speakers he disagrees with, sometimes refusing to return the speaking time taken from some of them.

“This lawsuit is about protecting the First Amendment right of every parent and citizen in Forsyth County so we can share our concerns at school board meetings,” Martin said. “The First Amendment prevents the government from censoring and controlling speech. Every citizen has the right to speak out and petition our government, especially our school boards because these are the people who influence our children’s education. I personally think Forsyth County schools are some of the best in the nation, but they cannot subvert the United States Constitution.”

The lawsuit seeks the following:

  • To prevent the school district and board officials from continuing to prohibit Hair from participating in BOE meetings
  • To end several of the requirements for public participants, including the requirement that speakers refrain from comments deemed by the meeting’s presiding officer to be “personal attacks,” “rude,” “[un]civil,” “defamatory” or “profane”
  • To prohibit the defendants from discriminating against speakers by not allowing them to participate in BOE meetings due to their viewpoints

“This lawsuit is not about any one parent or group,” Hair said. “This is about making sure every resident’s rights are respected at meetings. The Board’s actions have been shocking and completely unfounded. We hope and pray the court sets things right.”

Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said the district does not comment on pending legislation.

Mama Bears v. Forsyth County Schools is before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Gainesville division.

To read the complaint, click here. For updates on the case, click here. A video of the March 15 Board of Education meeting can be viewed here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County School District# Forsyth County Board of Educat# Mama Bears of Forsyth County v# Lawsuit# Constitutional rights

Comments / 20

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
568 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

How the humidity is amping up the heat in Forsyth County

With temperatures expected to remain in the low 90s next week, Forsyth County will continue to experience an even higher heat index(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) With temperatures expected to remain in the low 90s next week, Forsyth County will continue to experience an even higher heat index.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo middle schoolers win two national robotic championship awards

Matthew Ferber and Arav Airi won two national championship awards at the 2022 Technology Student Association National VEX IQ Competition(Image by Natalie Ferber) (Forsyth County, GA) While most middle schoolers spend their summers at the pool or on family vacations, North Forsyth Middle School students Matthew Ferber and Arav Airi spent two days in June controlling their homemade robot in front of a panel of judges.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

$350,000 upgrade to FoCo 911 center will connect calls even faster

The Forsyth County Commissioners approved a $350,000 upgrade for the 911 Center during the July 21 meeting(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Calls to the Forsyth County 911 Center will soon be connected even faster due to a $351,238 upgrade approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at the July 21 regular meeting.

Read full story
1 comments

Next steps for major road repaving projects get green light in FoCo, Cumming

Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Local women use their faith, experience to support others in Forsyth County fighting to stay sober

Courtney and Kelly Senados opened a sober living house in Forsyth County on July 15(Image by Courtney Senados) (Forsyth County, GA) Courtney Senados spent two and a half years in and out of sober living homes in California during her struggle with alcoholism. Today, at six years sober, she credits those houses for playing a huge part in helping with her recovery.

Read full story
3 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Council granted more than $5 million in construction bids for city projects

The Council approved a plan to give police officers discounted rent in Cumming at certain apartment complexes on July 19(Image by the City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming City Council approved several motions during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19, ranging from road resurfacing to water tank improvements to building a new water booster station. The Council also approved a plan that paves the way for police officers to get discounted rent at two apartment complexes in Cumming.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Final Public Hearing and Adoption tomorrow for Forsyth County Millage Rate

The final public hearing regarding the county's proposed 2023 budget and millage rates is on June 21(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The third and final public hearing regarding the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner’s proposed preliminary 2023 County budget and the final millage rate is tomorrow, July 21 during the regular meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New help for those contemplating suicide in Forsyth County, nation

On July 16, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was released nationwide(Image by Unsplash/Dan Meyers) (Forsyth County, GA) 27 people in Forsyth County took their lives in 2021, according to the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Latest Pups with Purpose grads looking for furever homes in Forsyth County

Suzy is graduate of Pups with Purpose and is currently looking for a new home(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The dogs of Class 17 at Pups with Purpose have recently graduated and are eager to find their forever families.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between a motorcyclist and teen driver

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo nonprofit asks for help after $20,000 worth of equipment stolen from its property

The home of Meals by Grace's aquaponics farm before its development in 2017(Image by Meals by Grace) (Forsyth County, GA) Another Forsyth County non-profit has become the victim of theft this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo road construction: McGinnis Ferry interchange updates

Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talks about current construction in the latest 'On the Move' episode(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) In the latest episode of ‘On the Move’ from the Forsyth County government, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talked about the construction on McGinnis Ferry Road and SR 369.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Disagreements over FoCo Comprehensive Plan force another public hearing

An additional public hearing about the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan is now scheduled for August 4(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) An additional public hearing about the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan is now scheduled for August 4. The vote to hold another public hearing came during the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting on Thursday, July 7 because of a few disagreements between the commissioners over some of the updates in the plan.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Minor changes added to latest Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan draft

Some minor changes to the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan were announced during the County Planning Commission meeting on June 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) Correction: This article incorrectly said that Laura Semanson, the Forsyth County commissioner for District 5, gave some updates on the Comprehensive Plan. Lauren Blaszyk, the project manager for Pond and Company, gave some updates on the Comprehensive Plan.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners present proposed millage rate plan, open to public comments

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners held the first two public hearings on the county’s millage rates on July 7(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners held the first two public hearings on the county’s Maintenance & Operations, Bond and Fire Millage Rates on Thursday, July 7 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

9 Descendants of Forsyth County’s 1912 racial cleansing awarded college scholarships by local churches

In 1912, several Black men were lynched and the over 1,000 Black residents of Forsyth County were forced to flee due to racial terror(Image by Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County)

Read full story
15 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County under heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for Forsyth County(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Still confused about high property taxes? FoCo officials offer explanations

A town hall meeting was held on June 29 for community officials to address the skyrocketing property taxes facing Forsyth County homeowners(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A town hall meeting was held on June 29 for community officials to address the skyrocketing property taxes facing Forsyth County homeowners.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo dog trainer tips on keeping your pet calm during July 4 fireworks

The 4th of July is the most popular time of the year for pets to get separated from their owners(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Last year, the San Diego Humane Society reported picking up about 230 lost cats and dogs over four days following the 4th of July celebrations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy