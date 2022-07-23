Next steps for major road repaving projects get green light in FoCo, Cumming

Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023 (Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023.

At their regular meeting on Thursday, July 21, Forsyth County Commissioners approved $8,061,997.00 to Blount Construction to provide for the materials, labor and equipment needed to repave 51.48 miles of road.

Lauren Kane, the director of communications and external affairs, said that 38 miles of the resurfacing will be in subdivisions with the rest on main roads throughout the county.

The project is expected to be completed by January 31, 2023, but weather can cause delays.

The Cumming City Council approved $395,435.00 to Allied Paving Contractors Inc. for the resurfacing project of Buford Dam Road (Image by Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Cumming City Council approved $395,435.00 to Allied Paving Contractors Inc. for the resurfacing project of Buford Dam Road.

Last year, the city received $78,297.23 in funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) 2022 Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG). Buford Dam Road was chosen to be resurfaced.

The timeline for the project has not yet been decided.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .