Forsyth County Commissioners adopt proposed millage rates

The Forsyth County Commissioners adopted the proposed millage rates on July 21 (Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the Maintenance & Operations, Bond and Fire Millage rates during its regular meeting on Thursday, July 21 after the third and final hearing.

According to a press release from the County in June, the following rates will remain unchanged:

The proposed County Maintenance & Operations rate at 4.791 mills

The proposed Fire rate at 2.175 mills

The proposed Bond rate at 0.930 mills

These rates make up the 2023 County budget.

The new millage rates for Forsyth County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

However, the County’s tax digest has grown 13.46 percent due to new construction in 2021 (4.62 percent) and increased values from home reassessments (8.84 percent). This means that while the County’s millage rates remain the same, total collections will increase for the County.

The millage rates and rising property taxes have been a source of contention for Forsyth County homeowners this summer since property assessments were mailed. A town hall was held on June 29 during which several community officials addressed their concerns and explained the differences between the school board taxes and the county taxes.

The 2023 proposed county budget will be presented to the BOC on July 26.

On August 18, two public hearings will be held concerning the proposed budget with one discussing occupational tax collections and the other focusing on the proposed budget itself.

The BOC will adopt the proposed budget that same day on August 18.

The next steps and schedule for adopting the Forsyth County 2023 budget (Image by Forsyth County Government)

