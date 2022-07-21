Local women use their faith, experience to support others in Forsyth County fighting to stay sober

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otMxh_0gntili800
Courtney and Kelly Senados opened a sober living house in Forsyth County on July 15(Image by Courtney Senados)

(Forsyth County, GA) Courtney Senados spent two and a half years in and out of sober living homes in California during her struggle with alcoholism. Today, at six years sober, she credits those houses for playing a huge part in helping with her recovery.

When Courtney moved to Forsyth County two years ago, she noticed a glaring hole in the community - the lack of resources and safe living spaces for women intent on overcoming their addictions.

Teaming up with her mother, Kelly Senados (who has 16 years of sobriety), Courtney decided to tackle that problem.

On July 15, Faith House Sober Living opened its doors to its first resident.

“This is really our way to give back to the community,” Courtney said. “...through my experience with sober living, I really feel like I couldn't have come this far without the opportunities and so when I moved to Forsyth I saw a need for that resource in the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYYmt_0gntili800
Faith House Sober Living can house seven women during their journey to sobriety(Image by Faith House Sober Living)

Faith House Sober Living

Faith House Sober Living is a year-long recovery program for women struggling with drug or alcohol-related addictions. Throughout the four-step process, each woman will be monitored to ensure accountability, attend meetings and classes to help the recovery process and gain life skills, have one-on-one mentoring sessions, and support with courts, job searching and school.

The house can hold up to seven women at a time. Residents will be allowed to work and attend school during the program with strict oversight.

Courtney said the first stage will start off with heavy accountability and monitoring and then lighten up as the women progress through the rest of the stages.

“For example, for phase one, they are not allowed to leave the premises for 30 days,” Courtney said. “Once you're out of phase one, you can leave the premises but you're signing in and out. There are monitoring cameras in all the common areas, you have to check in daily. So it's really structured, and then once you get to about six months to a year of being sober, and they’re doing everything we said they need to do …they start to get some of their privileges back such as staying out later past 10 p.m., stuff that a regular person doesn't really think about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwMXf_0gntili800
The common area of Faith House Sober Living in Forsyth County(Image by Faith House Sober Living)

While the standards are very strict at first, Courtney describes the environment as “Independent living and accountability.” Neither Courtney nor her mother live on the premises, but they do check in once a day.

A graduation ceremony will be held for every woman who passes the program.

During her own time in sober living houses, Courtney realized how important one’s environment is when it comes to being successful in addiction recovery. Some of the sober living facilities had poor living conditions and housed people not absolutely dedicated to their recovery.

“It just wasn't motivating,” Courtney said. “And, you know, I wanted to get my life back on track … so when I thought about opening a sober living [house] here, I was like, ‘I want to make this as peaceful and as serene and joyful as I possibly can.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNLgr_0gntili800
The kitchen at Faith House Sober Living in Forsyth County(Image by Faith House Sober Living)

Faith House Sober Living is a two-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style house located in a quiet neighborhood on about half an acre of land. Residents must have proof of being sober for 30 days before they are admitted to the program and there is a zero-tolerance policy for drug and alcohol use.

“It's important, I think, that the community knows it's important when I say we're not a rehab treatment center,” Courtney said. “We're not taking women in who need to detox, who need treatment per se. We’re taking in women who have already committed to sobriety and who need a safe environment to continue that sobriety.”

How to help

Up until now, Faith House has been something entirely funded by Courtney and her mom. They are looking into receiving grants and funding for the program as well as donations and volunteers from the community.

The cost for one woman per month is $900. This covers rent, utilities, the recovery program and transportation assistance. Food is not included. While the resident is ultimately responsible for the fees, Courtney is working to get financial assistance and food coverage set up for every woman interested in the program.

Faith House already has a list of women interested in the program and in need of funding. She has received a couple of calls from women in the Forsyth County Jail, something Courtney hopes to work closely with to provide slots for the female inmates there.

“I have talked to about four women and we're trying to work something out,” Courtney said. “I know that the funding is an issue for some of them. So we're trying to use all our resources and get them connected as much as we can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMbrV_0gntili800
The dining room of Faith House Sober Living in Forsyth County(Image by Faith House Sober Living)

Courtney is also on the lookout for volunteers.

“We're looking for, I guess it would be like a mentor,” Courtney said. “Someone that these women can maybe call during the day if they need someone. We're also looking for volunteers to assist with transportation. Once we get a full house, we've got several women who need to be [at] seven different places. You know, it might get a little bit tricky. So those are just a few examples of volunteers.”

While Faith House is not open to women with children, that is an issue Courtney is already trying to tackle. She hopes to expand to have another sober living house available for women with children in about a year and a half.

Above all, Courtney wants everyone struggling with addictions to know that even though she went through very hard and terrible things in her life, “God showed me a way to have a fulfilling life and he is now giving us the strength and courage to show other women that long term recovery is possible.”

To learn more about Faith House Sober Living, visit faithhousellc.com. Donations can be made here. To start the application process as a resident, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, call Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Georgia# Faith House Sober Living# Sobriety houses# Drug addiction recovery# Alcohol addiction recovery

Comments / 3

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
538 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Cumming, GA

Next steps for major road repaving projects get green light in FoCo, Cumming

Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Over $8 million worth of road repaving projects is scheduled for Forsyth County through 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Council granted more than $5 million in construction bids for city projects

The Council approved a plan to give police officers discounted rent in Cumming at certain apartment complexes on July 19(Image by the City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming City Council approved several motions during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19, ranging from road resurfacing to water tank improvements to building a new water booster station. The Council also approved a plan that paves the way for police officers to get discounted rent at two apartment complexes in Cumming.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Final Public Hearing and Adoption tomorrow for Forsyth County Millage Rate

The final public hearing regarding the county's proposed 2023 budget and millage rates is on June 21(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The third and final public hearing regarding the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner’s proposed preliminary 2023 County budget and the final millage rate is tomorrow, July 21 during the regular meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New help for those contemplating suicide in Forsyth County, nation

On July 16, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was released nationwide(Image by Unsplash/Dan Meyers) (Forsyth County, GA) 27 people in Forsyth County took their lives in 2021, according to the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Latest Pups with Purpose grads looking for furever homes in Forsyth County

Suzy is graduate of Pups with Purpose and is currently looking for a new home(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The dogs of Class 17 at Pups with Purpose have recently graduated and are eager to find their forever families.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between a motorcyclist and teen driver

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo nonprofit asks for help after $20,000 worth of equipment stolen from its property

The home of Meals by Grace's aquaponics farm before its development in 2017(Image by Meals by Grace) (Forsyth County, GA) Another Forsyth County non-profit has become the victim of theft this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo road construction: McGinnis Ferry interchange updates

Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talks about current construction in the latest 'On the Move' episode(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) In the latest episode of ‘On the Move’ from the Forsyth County government, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talked about the construction on McGinnis Ferry Road and SR 369.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Disagreements over FoCo Comprehensive Plan force another public hearing

An additional public hearing about the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan is now scheduled for August 4(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) An additional public hearing about the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan is now scheduled for August 4. The vote to hold another public hearing came during the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting on Thursday, July 7 because of a few disagreements between the commissioners over some of the updates in the plan.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Minor changes added to latest Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan draft

Some minor changes to the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan were announced during the County Planning Commission meeting on June 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) Correction: This article incorrectly said that Laura Semanson, the Forsyth County commissioner for District 5, gave some updates on the Comprehensive Plan. Lauren Blaszyk, the project manager for Pond and Company, gave some updates on the Comprehensive Plan.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners present proposed millage rate plan, open to public comments

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners held the first two public hearings on the county’s millage rates on July 7(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners held the first two public hearings on the county’s Maintenance & Operations, Bond and Fire Millage Rates on Thursday, July 7 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

9 Descendants of Forsyth County’s 1912 racial cleansing awarded college scholarships by local churches

In 1912, several Black men were lynched and the over 1,000 Black residents of Forsyth County were forced to flee due to racial terror(Image by Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County)

Read full story
14 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County under heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for Forsyth County(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Still confused about high property taxes? FoCo officials offer explanations

A town hall meeting was held on June 29 for community officials to address the skyrocketing property taxes facing Forsyth County homeowners(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A town hall meeting was held on June 29 for community officials to address the skyrocketing property taxes facing Forsyth County homeowners.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo dog trainer tips on keeping your pet calm during July 4 fireworks

The 4th of July is the most popular time of the year for pets to get separated from their owners(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Last year, the San Diego Humane Society reported picking up about 230 lost cats and dogs over four days following the 4th of July celebrations.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Like sunflowers? Forsyth County woman’s flower patch provides donations to nonprofit

Sharon Hendricks and her husband are raising money for a non-profit through their sunflower patch(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Nestled off of Jot Em Down Road in Cumming is a 4,000 square foot patch of sunflowers - 8,000 sunflowers to be exact. But the flowers aren’t just there for the beauty they provide to drivers, they are also there for a cause.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County rises in rankings for healthiest community in the nation: U.S. News

Forsyth County has been ranked the 54th healthiest county in the nation by U.S. News & World Report(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County has been ranked the 54th healthiest county in the nation by U.S. News & World Report – jumping up three spots since last year.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth hospital named one of America’s best hospitals for joint replacement

Northside Hospital Forsyth is the top hospital in Georgia for joint replacement and one of the best in the country(Image by Northside Hospital Forsyth) (Forsyth County, GA) For the third year in a row, Northside Hospital Forsyth has been named by Healthgrades as one of “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement,” making it the number one hospital in Georgia for the procedure.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Proposed property tax increase set for public hearing by Forsyth County school board

The Forsyth County Board of Education discusses the millage rate on June 21(Image by John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education is holding a second public hearing concerning the increase in property taxes on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy