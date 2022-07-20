The Council approved a plan to give police officers discounted rent in Cumming at certain apartment complexes on July 19 (Image by the City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming City Council approved several motions during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19, ranging from road resurfacing to water tank improvements to building a new water booster station. The Council also approved a plan that paves the way for police officers to get discounted rent at two apartment complexes in Cumming.

Below is a summary of the meeting:

Old Business

Water Storage Subcontract

A motion was passed 5-0 to adopt the Water Storage Subcontract between the City of Cumming/Forsyth County and the state of Georgia.

New Business

Resurfacing of Buford Dam Road

A motion passed 5-0 to approve $395,435.00 to Allied Paving Contractors Inc. for the resurfacing project of Buford Dam Road.

The timeline for the project has not yet been decided.

Last year, the city received $78,297.23 in funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) 2022 Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG). Buford Dam Road was chosen to be resurfaced.

Renovation and Painting of South Ridge Water Tanks

A motion was passed 5-0 to approve $378,181.50 to Onyx Blasting & Coating for the painting and renovation of the South Ridge Water Tanks.

Lanier 400 Parkway Water Booster Station and Elevated Tank

A motion was passed 5-0 to award $4,497,773 to Sol Construction LLC for the construction of the Water Booster Station and Elevated Tank at Lanier 400 Parkway.

Water meter and sewer capacity sales for the Sawnee Village development on Pilgrim Mill road will help offset the cost.

The Cumming City Council granted more than $5 million in construction bids for city projects at their council meeting on July 19 (Image by Michelle Hall)

Comprehensive Plan Update

There were no speakers at the final public hearing concerning the Comprehensive Plan.

A motion was passed 5-0 to approve submitting the Comprehensive Plan draft to the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for review. After the plan is sent back, possibly with recommendations, the City Council will make a final vote to adopt the Comprehensive Plan.

The Foundry at Mashburn Village public hearing:

A motion was passed 4-0 after a public hearing to approve the rezoning of planned unit developments (PUD) The Foundry at Mashburn Village and 400 Union Apartments to allow for law enforcement officers to rent residential units at discounted rates.

Council Member Christopher Light recused himself from the vote.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow spoke in favor of the decision.

“This is just a great thing for our community,” Brumbalow said. “These developers and apartment places didn't have to do this, but they're saying ‘we support our law enforcement and we want to be able to give them somewhere affordable to live in the City of Cumming.’”

The rezoning allows law enforcement officers to rent studio, one or two-bedroom apartments for themselves and their families at two-thirds the normal monthly cost. Five units will be available on a first come first serve process.

City of Cumming meeting schedules and meeting minutes can be found at cityofcumming.net/meetings .