Final Public Hearing and Adoption tomorrow for Forsyth County Millage Rate

(Forsyth County, GA) The third and final public hearing regarding the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner’s proposed preliminary 2023 County budget and the final millage rate is tomorrow, July 21 during the regular meeting.

A final vote will be cast at 6:30 p.m. at the same meeting.

According to a press release from the County in June, the following rates remain the same and the BOC intends to keep it that way:

The proposed County Maintenance & Operations rate remains unchanged at 4.791 mills

The proposed Fire rate remains unchanged at 2.175 mills.

The proposed Bond rate remains unchanged at 0.930 mills

These rates make up the 2023 County budget.

However, the County’s tax digest has grown 13.46 percent due to new construction in 2021 (4.62 percent) and increased values from home reassessments (8.84 percent). This means that while the County’s millage rates remain the same, total collections will increase for the County.

The millage rates and rising property taxes have been a source of contention for Forsyth County homeowners this summer since property assessments were mailed. A town hall was held on June 29 where several community officials addressed their concerns and explained the differences between the school board taxes and the county taxes.

The two previous hearings were held on July 7 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The final public hearing and adoption of the budget and millage rates will be held on July 21 at 6 p.m. at the Forsyth County Administration Building located at 110 E. Main Street, Suite 220, in Cumming.

