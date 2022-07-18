Latest Pups with Purpose grads looking for furever homes in Forsyth County

Suzy is graduate of Pups with Purpose and is currently looking for a new home(Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The dogs of Class 17 at Pups with Purpose have recently graduated and are eager to find their forever families.

The Pups with Purpose training program is a collaboration between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter and Scot Rucker from Rucker Dog Training. Rucker works with selected inmates to teach them dog training skills. The inmates are then paired as trainers with dogs from the animal shelter for an obedience training program.

Major Deeann Cash from the Forsyth County Jail said the selected inmates come from the jail’s substance abuse program.

“We have what is called our RSAT class, which is a residential substance abuse treatment class,” Cash said. “...They're sentenced from the courts to be in this program and it's usually a nine-month program.”

Throughout the program, the pups are socialized, house trained and taught to obey voice commands like “heel,” “sit” and “stay.” Completion of the program gives the dogs a better shot at finding a new home. So far, all of the previous graduates are currently with new families.

Cash said the inmates respond very well to the program and graduate with a new vocational skill.

Two graduates from the last class went on to continue training dogs with Rucker.

“If they didn't want to be with the dogs and love the dogs then they would not be allowed to be in the program,” Cash said. “They're learning responsibility, they're learning to care for something, for something to depend on them.”

Graduates of Class 17

Here is a list of the graduate pups currently looking for a new family:

Prince is a male one-year-old brown and white labrador and Australian shepherd mix. He is described as “calm, loving and playful.”

Zola is a female three-year-old blue pit bull mix. She loves to play fetch and tug of war and is known to be “very loving and playful.”

Koda is a male four-year-old tan and white pit bull and terrier mix. Described as being” very obedient and affectionate,” Koda loves to play and be outside.

Suzy is a female seven-year-old white and gray American pit bull mix. A huge fan of squeaky toys, Suzy is very loving and playful and needs a home with someone who will give her all the love and attention she deserves.

All the graduates would prefer a home with no cats.

Adoption requirements

Adoption applicants must pass a background check, pay an $85 adoption fee, attend a meet and greet and complete a free training session to adopt one of the graduates.

“We do the meet and greet here so we can see how the dog interacts with you and if you have other animals in the house, you have to bring them so we can make sure that they're going to be compatible with your other pets,” Cash said.

The adoption fee covers all vaccinations and spay or neuter surgeries.

To learn more about Pups with Purpose, visit forsythpupswithpurpose.com. Information on adoptions can be found here. Donations can be made here.

# Forsyth County Animal Shelter# Forsyth County Jail# Pups with Purpose# Dog adoptions# Rucker Dog Training

