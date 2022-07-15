FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between a motorcyclist and teen driver

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at the entrance to the Green’s Corners Shopping Plaza at Canton Highway and Bethelview Road.

Investigators say 31-year-old Andrew Perillo of Cumming was driving east on Canton Highway on a 2021 Harley Davidson Softail when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Canyon. The driver of the truck, a 16-year-old from Cumming, was heading east on Canton Highway and tried to turn left into the shopping plaza and hit the motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the scene. Perillo was pronounced deceased on site. The teen driver was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.