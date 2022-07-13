Forsyth County animal experts have warnings about the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars

Sweltering temperatures bring concerns from local animal experts for pets being left out in the heat and in hot cars (Image by Unsplash)

(Forsyth County, GA) This year’s summer has already included two heat advisories from the National Weather Service, with heat index values reaching up to 109 degrees in Forsyth County.

With the sweltering temperatures comes concern from local animal experts for pets being left out in the heat and in hot cars.

Haley Brown, the animal services supervisor for the Forsyth County Animal Services Division , said they receive calls concerning these cases about twice a week during the summer.

Over at the Sawnee Animal Clinic , owner and veterinarian Randall Esbeck said that while there have not been many cases of animals being overheated this summer, they have had several cases in the past. In one previous case, a dog left outside on a chain in extreme heat started having seizures when its internal temperature rose to 110 degrees (a dog’s normal temperature is 101 to 102 degrees). The dog survived.

Heat index values have reached up to 109 degrees in Forsyth County this summer (Image by Unsplash)

Leaving a dog outdoors is not the only danger during the summer. Just like humans, hot cars pose a life-threatening risk to animals as their core temperatures can rise sharply and quickly.

With the summer far from being over, here are some facts and advice pet owners should know about the dangers of leaving their pets in hot cars.

When leaving a pet in a car is unavoidable

When it comes to having to leave a pet in a car, Brown noted the following:

When it's 72 degrees Fahrenheit outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit within an hour.

When it's 80 degrees Fahrenheit outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 99 degrees Fahrenheit within 10 minutes.

Rolling down the windows has been shown to have little effect on the temperature inside a car.

Before you put your pet in the vehicle, ask yourself if you really need to take your pet with you – and if the answer is no, leave your pet safely at home. If you must take your pet with you, make sure (s)he is properly restrained so the trip is as safe as possible for both of you. Always avoid leaving your pet unattended especially during warm weather.

Esbeck advises pet owners to always check the temperature first, park in the shade, crack the windows, leave water and set an alarm for themselves so that animals are not in the vehicle for too long.

“It's really the humidity that makes the problem,” Esbeck said. “So, you know, 90 degrees at 20 percent humidity is not bad. But 80 degrees at 50 percent humidity is horrible. So the humidity makes a huge difference. I would say anytime you start getting over 80 degrees, you ought to start at least thinking about the humidity. Anytime the humidity starts getting above 30 percent you ought to start really watching the temp.”

Brown provided a chart to show how fast temperatures can rise inside vehicles:

A chart showing how fast temperatures can rise inside vehicles (Image by Forsyth County Animal Services Division)

When a dog becomes overheated

When a dog is overheating, Esbeck said they will be “panting dramatically.”

“You could see that their gums are very, very red,” Esbeck said. “If you touch their gums, they'll be real sticky, which is dehydrated… rapid breathing, panting and if they're really bad, they may be almost semi-comatose.”

When this happens the best actions to take are to get the dog wet, give them ice water, put a fan on them and put ice packs on their flanks. Putting rubbing alcohol around their legs will also help speed up the cooling process.

If a dog can’t stand or walk on its own, has a temperature of 105 degrees or higher and acts as if it doesn’t know who its owner is, it’s time to bring them to the vet for care.

“We would start wetting them down with water, put a fan on them,” Esbeck said. “Maybe start putting rubbing alcohol around their flanks and hairless areas. If it's a really thick-haired dog we may hurry up and try and shave a bunch of hair off. If we can get an IV catheter started then we start running some fluids which can kind of cool on the inside.”

Water, a fan and rubbing alcohol are all ways to cool down an overheated dog (Image by Unsplash)

While all dogs are in danger of overheating, breeds like bulldogs or boxers tend to be more susceptible to heat than other breeds.

“Any of those [breeds] that have what's called a brachycephalic, where their noses are smushed in,” Esbeck said. “They have really thick tongues and their upper part of the mouth, called the soft palate, is usually thicker and sags. And when they're breathing quick, that will actually swell and they'll start choking. So those are going to be a lot more at risk to having problems earlier and more and also more severe than some of your other breeds.”

Puppies have an easier time handling heat than older dogs.

“You tend to generate heat based on your body mass, your body weight,” Esbeck said. “you lose heat by your surface area. So a smaller animal has a better heat production to heat losing ratio than a bigger animal. Of course bigger, older ones tend to also be fat, that tends to make heat loss a lot harder.”

When a bystander sees a dog in a hot car

If someone in a parking lot comes across a dog in a hot car, Brown suggests the following:

Take down the car's make, model and license plate number.

If there are businesses nearby, notify their managers or security guards and ask them to make an announcement to find the car's owner. Many people are unaware of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars and will quickly return to their vehicle once they are alerted to the situation.

If the owner can't be found, call the local police or animal control and wait by the car for them to arrive.

A law enforcement officer may use any force necessary to remove any animal locked in a closed vehicle when the ambient temperature is 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above outside the vehicle. If the vehicle is damaged during such removal, the law enforcement officer shall not be liable for any damage to the vehicle.

Residents should not attempt to break windows, if they do it is at their own risk.

If a bystander sees a dog in a hot car, the best thing to do is find the owner or call the authorities (Image by Unsplash)

Esbeck agrees with those steps and adds that if the bystander chooses to break into the car to document the situation as much as possible by taking pictures and videos.

“If they're in there and the dog’s passed out, you know, breathing real hard, you're knocking on the door, he's not getting up. You have that right [to break in], but it's going to come down to your word against their word,” Esbeck said. “So you could document as much as you can. What you're seeing before you do it is going to help your case.”

The legal ramifications for leaving pets in hot cars

According to Brown, the Forsyth County Animal Control Ordinance defines Neglect of Animals as follows:

“It shall be unlawful to leave animals unattended in a parked vehicle without proper ventilation to prevent the animal from suffering physical distress from heat exhaustion.”

If a pet owner violates this ordinance, animal services can issue them citations to appear in magistrate court. In serious cases, Brown said “the offender can be arrested and charged with criminal penalties.”

There have been two incidents in past years where intervention was needed. In these cases, one owner was charged and one was given a warning.

Whether leaving a dog in a car or outside during the summer, Esbeck suggests owners always pay attention to heat alerts.

For more information on Forsyth County laws on animal welfare, visit the Forsyth County Animal Services Division website .

