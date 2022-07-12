FoCo road construction: McGinnis Ferry interchange updates

Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talks about current construction in the latest 'On the Move' episode (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) In the latest episode of ‘On the Move’ from the Forsyth County government, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson talked about the construction on McGinnis Ferry Road and SR 369.

Construction was started last September to build an interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road on SR 400 and to widen SR 369. The new interchange will give drivers another way to enter and exit GA 400.

“The bridge behind this [interchange] is going to be replaced,” Jefferson said in the video. “It'll be a full diamond interchange with southbound, northbound off-ramps and on-ramps from GA 400 to McGinnis Ferry Road and McGinnis Ferry Road will be widened.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the City of Milton, Alpharetta and Johns Creek have also all partnered to continue widening McGinnis Ferry Road from Ronald Reagan Boulevard to the entrance of Emory Johns Creek Hospital, a stretch of about 4.7 miles.

“It obviously takes a team and we've worked well with the folks at Alpharetta, Johns Creek and they're as anxious to get this going as we are in the county,” Jefferson said. “So it's been good to work with them. And there's been a lot of cooperation and coordination and collaboration.”

Many of the county’s transportation projects are funded through bonds sold by the county, which have helped fund projects like the adding of the third lane on GA 400 from McFarland Road to Exit 14 and State Route 20. Leftover funds from that project went into the McGinnis Ferry interchange project.

Jefferson said his team currently has about $400 million worth of transportation projects being designed or under construction.

As for the traffic caused by the construction, Jefferson asks for the public’s patience.

“It's going to be worse before it gets better,” Jefferson said. “Obviously this is a well-traveled route. The construction is going to add to the complication there as you can see there are trucks traversing the roadway relocating utilities, so please be patient with us, with the contractor as we work to improve the roadway.”

The McGinnis Ferry interchange project should be wrapped up by March or April of 2024.

Jefferson also updated drivers on the project to widen SR 369.

