9 Descendants of Forsyth County’s 1912 racial cleansing awarded college scholarships by local churches

Corrections: This article incorrectly said that several men were lynched. One man was lynched while two others were hanged after a trial. The previous version also said that two of the scholarship recipients attend the University of Florida. One is a student there, the other attends Florida A & M University.

(Forsyth County, GA) Reginald Kempson III is a sophomore at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. The proud owner of a red-eared slider turtle named Spring, Kempson studies marine biology, something for which he has a huge passion.

Specifically, he is a huge fan of the Mariana Trench just east of Guam and the Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean. At almost seven miles deep, it is the deepest location on earth, and not much is known about it.

“I think one of my biggest fears is the unknown,” Kempson said. “But that's also one of the biggest things that excites me is mystery. It always started from when I was younger. I used to read these mystery books, I think it was like ‘A to Z Mysteries’… not like crime mystery, but like fascinating mythology mysteries, things that people think aren't real. What are things that they haven't discovered yet?”

Although Kempson grew up in Fairburn, Georgia and now studies marine biology on the shores of southern Florida, his roots stretch back over one hundred years to Forsyth County.

In 1912, along with the rest of the Black residents of Forsyth County, his 18-year-old great-great-grandfather fled with only what he could carry.

110 years later, Kempson is among the first round of recipients to be awarded the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship.

The dark past that led to the scholarship fund

In 1912, a Black man was lynched and the over 1,000 Black residents of Forsyth County were forced to leave everything behind and flee for their lives after a white woman was raped and murdered. Two other Black men were tried and hanged for the crime.

The county remained almost completely white through the 1980s and its history has been covered by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , The Washington Post , The History Channel , The New York Times and The Oprah Winfrey Show .

Today, Forsyth County has more than doubled its population and is no longer only white.

But the racial terror that happened over 100 years ago still weighed on the minds of a few local religious leaders. So, they decided to do something about it.

“We got input from the local community but also outside of the community and in African American leaders and were able to connect with some descendants to say ‘what would be honoring to your families? We want to do something that is helpful and honors them…’ And that's what turned into the scholarship,” said Adrienne Hershey, the community outreach director at Browns Bridge Church.

Created by several churches and funded through donations, the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship was announced last February to support the descendants of Black residents of Forsyth County who were forced from their homes and land in 1912.

According to its website , “when we learn from the sins of the past it helps us avoid repeating that history. We are not responsible for the sins of our ancestors, but we are all responsible for the future of our children.”

“We just started thinking, ‘what can we do that could be helpful for the descendants of these families?’” said Durwood Snead, a retired pastor from North Point Ministries. “And this idea of a scholarship kind of bubbled up and then the official launch was really, as a result of us then talking to a lot of pastors in Forsyth County, and about 12 or 13 pastors jumped on board and said, ‘Yeah, we're really behind this.’”

To qualify, applicants have to show proof of being a direct descendant of a Black family who had lived in Forsyth County until 1912, demonstrate financial need and write an essay detailing their family’s journey from their expulsion from the county to now.

During its inaugural award, $66,000 in scholarship funds was divided between nine students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The bright future for one scholarship winner

Kempson was in middle school when he attended a book event with his family celebrating the publication of “ Blood at the Root ” by local author Patrick Phillips. The book details the racial terror that occurred in 1912 and includes stories of Kempson’s family.

Kempson doesn’t remember much about the event or the significance of it. He just remembers being surrounded by “old people” and wanting to play video games.

“I didn't really quite get it until, you know, later on in the years,” Kempson said. “Because I mean, it impacts me. It impacted me then, it still impacts me now but as an adult and as a Black man, it's still very important for me to understand my history and understand where I came from, and what happened to the people before me.”

Many of the details of Kempson’s family history have been lost to time. His grandfather passed away several years ago with dementia, but his grandmother related the details that she knew, which he put in his essay:

“My great great grandfather lived in Forsyth County in the 1900s as well as the rest of my family. He was a young man at the time but remembers the tragic event. Like many African Americans at the time, my family and many other in the surrounding area were driven out of their homes by a white mob...My family had to figure out what to do from there on after, and so they decided to move to Alpharetta to start their new lives and bring themselves back up from such an event. Many people would wonder how anyone that went through what my family went through could overcome such an obstacle. Through resilience they managed to rebuild with what little they had but the wealth that could have been accumulated from the land they owned was no longer available. They then moved to Sandy Springs and lived on the governor’s property. The grandfather tended to the gardens and did other tasks for the governor. They made the best of a bad situation and managed to survive with enough to carry the other generations out of what could have been poverty which I am very grateful for.”

Kempson’s mom, Cherita, had heard about the scholarship from a family member and eagerly encouraged Kempson to apply. He was shocked when he received the call that he had won, but they were both extremely excited.

“From here on out with this money, I'll be able to fight for my education and I'll be able to actually think and not be stressed out by just money,” Kempson said. “Because that is one of the big things this semester, after I learned about this scholarship and I knew that my mother was happy about it, you know, wasn't pessimistic, it actually helped me better with studying.”

Over a century after Kempson’s great-great-grandfather found himself fleeing his hometown with only what he could carry, one of his descendants remains hard at work in a university lab with one major goal in life - to discover a new species.

“Sometimes I like to think that the ancestors are watching over me,” Kempson said. “I mean, if all these accomplishments they can see them, and I feel like they can, I feel like they would be very proud of me. That's where they wanted me to go from here. And I appreciate everything they've done to fight for my right of freedom. And they fought for my education and all of that and all I can really do is make it up to them by living my life the best way I can.”

Kempson will be researching gopher tortoises and their environments as an intern this fall.

The recipients of the first round of scholarships attend the following colleges:

Nova Southeastern University in Florida

University of Florida

Florida A & M University

Georgia State University

Georgia College & State University

Albany State College

Savannah Technical College

Western Illinois University

Florida State University

