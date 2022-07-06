Forsyth County under heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for Forsyth County (Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees.

Hazardous weather is also expected for parts of North and Central Georgia through tonight. Possible scattered thunderstorms with a severe wind gust in Northeastern Georgia bring a slight risk (2 out of 5) effect to the area.

Other hazards include frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible every afternoon and evening through next Tuesday, July 12. A few of the storms could bring frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfalls and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service predicts heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees (Image by The National Weather Service)

The NWS advises the following precautions during the heat advisory:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

Reschedule any strenuous activities to the morning or evening

Know the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible

Outdoor work should include frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditioning

Anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion should be moved to a cool and shaded location

In the case of a heat stroke, call 911

The heat advisory will be in effect through Wednesday evening (Image by The National Weather Service)

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.