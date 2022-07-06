Forsyth County under heat advisory

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tz76p_0gWMxRc300
A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for Forsyth County(Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees.

Hazardous weather is also expected for parts of North and Central Georgia through tonight. Possible scattered thunderstorms with a severe wind gust in Northeastern Georgia bring a slight risk (2 out of 5) effect to the area.

Other hazards include frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible every afternoon and evening through next Tuesday, July 12. A few of the storms could bring frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfalls and gusty winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUiJM_0gWMxRc300
The National Weather Service predicts heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees(Image by The National Weather Service)

The NWS advises the following precautions during the heat advisory:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room
  • Stay out of the sun
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances
  • Reschedule any strenuous activities to the morning or evening
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
  • Outdoor work should include frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditioning
  • Anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion should be moved to a cool and shaded location
  • In the case of a heat stroke, call 911
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MG6DN_0gWMxRc300
The heat advisory will be in effect through Wednesday evening(Image by The National Weather Service)

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Georgia# Heat Advisory# National Weather Service in Pe# Forsyth County weather# North Georgia weather

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
444 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

9 Descendants of Forsyth County’s 1912 racial cleansing awarded college scholarships by local churches

In 1912, several Black men were lynched and the over 1,000 Black residents of Forsyth County were forced to flee due to racial terror(Image by Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County)

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Still confused about high property taxes? FoCo officials offer explanations

A town hall meeting was held on June 29 for community officials to address the skyrocketing property taxes facing Forsyth County homeowners(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A town hall meeting was held on June 29 for community officials to address the skyrocketing property taxes facing Forsyth County homeowners.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Minor changes added to latest Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan draft

Some minor changes to the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan were announced during the County Planning Commission meeting on June 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Some minor changes to the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan were announced during the second-to-last public hearing at the County Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 28.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo dog trainer tips on keeping your pet calm during July 4 fireworks

The 4th of July is the most popular time of the year for pets to get separated from their owners(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Last year, the San Diego Humane Society reported picking up about 230 lost cats and dogs over four days following the 4th of July celebrations.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Like sunflowers? Forsyth County woman’s flower patch provides donations to nonprofit

Sharon Hendricks and her husband are raising money for a non-profit through their sunflower patch(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Nestled off of Jot Em Down Road in Cumming is a 4,000 square foot patch of sunflowers - 8,000 sunflowers to be exact. But the flowers aren’t just there for the beauty they provide to drivers, they are also there for a cause.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County rises in rankings for healthiest community in the nation: U.S. News

Forsyth County has been ranked the 54th healthiest county in the nation by U.S. News & World Report(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County has been ranked the 54th healthiest county in the nation by U.S. News & World Report – jumping up three spots since last year.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth hospital named one of America’s best hospitals for joint replacement

Northside Hospital Forsyth is the top hospital in Georgia for joint replacement and one of the best in the country(Image by Northside Hospital Forsyth) (Forsyth County, GA) For the third year in a row, Northside Hospital Forsyth has been named by Healthgrades as one of “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement,” making it the number one hospital in Georgia for the procedure.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Proposed property tax increase set for public hearing by Forsyth County school board

The Forsyth County Board of Education discusses the millage rate on June 21(Image by John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education is holding a second public hearing concerning the increase in property taxes on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center celebrates construction completion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on June 24 to celebrate the completion of the Cumming City Center(Image by the City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) On the morning of Friday, June 24, a vision became a reality for Mayor Troy Brumbalow, as the ceremonious ribbon was cut at the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Developers finalize property sale for $400 million development in Forsyth County

152 acres of land have officially been purchased by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the $400 million Sawnee Village development project(Image by The Providence Group) (Forsyth County, GA) 152 acres of land have officially been purchased by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the $400 million Sawnee Village development project. The sale of the property closed in early June.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County leaders ready to talk about why property tax assessments are so high this year

A Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, June 29, for local officials to answer questions about the recent property tax assessments(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) A Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, June 29, for local officials to answer questions about and discuss the recent property tax assessments.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County high schoolers have winning artwork on display around the County - in unusual places

Artwork from high schooler Zoe Marsh, one of the winners of the first Storm Drain Art Contest(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) New artwork has been installed around Forsyth County thanks to the winners of the first Storm Drain Art Contest.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County voters: the June 2022 Runoff Election results are in

All of the votes in the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election have been tallied(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) All of the votes in the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election have been tallied.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

High fire conditions, air quality alert in effect for Forsyth County

High fire conditions and a code orange air quality alert are in effect for North and Central Georgia on Tuesday, June 21 until 8 p.m.(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) High fire conditions and a code orange air quality alert are in effect for North and Central Georgia on Tuesday, June 21 until 8 p.m.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Election Day in Forsyth County: The General Primary Runoff Election is here

June 21 is the General Primary Runoff Election(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Today, June 21 is the General Primary Runoff Election. This is to decide the races that didn’t receive a majority vote in the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County bans the retail sale of cats and dogs

Retail sales of dogs and cats are now illegal in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Retail sales of dogs and cats are now illegal in Forsyth County. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during its meeting on June 18 to modify the Forsyth County Animal Control Ordinance to effectively ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and domestic rabbits. This makes Forsyth County the 11th government board in Georgia to do so, according to Best Friends Animal Society.

Read full story
11 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Candidates in the Runoff Election answer pressing questions from FoCo voters

The Forsyth County Republican Party held a State House Runoff Candidate Forum on Wednesday, June 15(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) High-density development, school choice and traffic issues were just some of the topics discussed at the Republican State House Runoff Candidate Forum held Wednesday, June 15 at the Forsyth Conference Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Early voting ends today in Forsyth County for the June 21 Runoff Election

Today, June 17, is the last day to vote in advance for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Today, June 17, is the last day to vote in advance for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

What should future growth and development in FoCo look like? Commissioners are looking for input

Two public hearings will be held this summer concerning Forsyth County’s Comprehensive Plan(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Two public hearings will be held this summer concerning Forsyth County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy