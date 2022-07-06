Forsyth County under heat advisory

(Forsyth County, GA) A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 6, for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees.
Hazardous weather is also expected for parts of North and Central Georgia through tonight. Possible scattered thunderstorms with a severe wind gust in Northeastern Georgia bring a slight risk (2 out of 5) effect to the area.
Other hazards include frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible every afternoon and evening through next Tuesday, July 12. A few of the storms could bring frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfalls and gusty winds.
The NWS advises the following precautions during the heat advisory:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances
- Reschedule any strenuous activities to the morning or evening
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
- Outdoor work should include frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditioning
- Anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion should be moved to a cool and shaded location
- In the case of a heat stroke, call 911
For more information, visit the National Weather Service website.
If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.
