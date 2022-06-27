Forsyth hospital named one of America’s best hospitals for joint replacement

Northside Hospital Forsyth is the top hospital in Georgia for joint replacement and one of the best in the country (Image by Northside Hospital Forsyth)

(Forsyth County, GA) For the third year in a row, Northside Hospital Forsyth has been named by Healthgrades as one of “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement,” making it the number one hospital in Georgia for the procedure.

“Northside Hospital Forsyth is proud to offer Georgia’s top joint replacement program,” said Skip Putnam, chief executive officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth. “This ranking reflects the excellent skill and dedication of our physicians, providers and staff.”

Healthgrades evaluations are based on more than 45 million Medicare medical claim records and other data from 4,500 hospitals nationwide, according to its website .

Awards

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

Due to high-quality hip and knee replacement surgeries, Northside Hospital Forsyth is the number one hospital in Georgia for joint replacement surgeries.

Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2022, 2021, 2020)

Overall patient experience is based on nine categories, including medication and post-discharge care instructions, doctor and nurse communication and hospital cleanliness and noise levels.

According to Healthgrades, 80 percent of patients at Northside Hospital Forsyth gave a patient experience rating of 9 or 10, which is 11 percent higher than the national average.

Surgical Care Excellence Award (2022)

This award recognizes excellence in the most common types of surgeries including joint replacement, vascular, cardiac, prostate, spine and gastrointestinal surgeries.

“For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed healthcare decisions,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science for Healthgrades. “Our State Rankings provide consumers with increased transparency regarding the care in their areas and empowers them to make more confident care decisions for themselves and their families. This year’s list encompasses the best of the best in terms of continued commitment to top-quality care, and a proven track record delivering positive outcomes for their patients."

For more information on Healthgrades’ awards, click here .