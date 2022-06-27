Proposed property tax increase set for public hearing by Forsyth County school board

The Forsyth County Board of Education discusses the millage rate on June 21 (Image by John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education is holding a second public hearing concerning the increase in property taxes on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

While pay raises for teachers and other school employees have been included in the $585 million budget for the 2022 - 2023 school year, several citizens expressed their frustration at the rise in property taxes during the first public hearing on June 21.

Brian Martin said his tax bill went up from $6,000 to $9,000 (Image by John Thompson)

Brian Martin, who said he has been living in Forsyth County for 33 years, said his tax bill has gone from $6,000 to $9,000.

“It’s borderline criminal,” Martin said. “My tax bill has gone up 38 percent. Roll back the millage rate.”

A public notice of a tentative 15.91 percent property tax increase was released by the FCSD on June 7.

The public notice on property tax increases was released on June 7 by the Forsyth County School District (Image by Forsyth County School District)

The meeting will also include budget discussions at 5 p.m. and the final approval of the budget and millage rate at 6 p.m.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Forsyth County Board of Education Administration Building (1120 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming).

To view the Forsyth County School District Board meetings schedule, click here .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, visit Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .