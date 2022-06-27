Proposed property tax increase set for public hearing by Forsyth County school board

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqoqX_0gNRPrDt00
The Forsyth County Board of Education discusses the millage rate on June 21(Image by John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education is holding a second public hearing concerning the increase in property taxes on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

While pay raises for teachers and other school employees have been included in the $585 million budget for the 2022 - 2023 school year, several citizens expressed their frustration at the rise in property taxes during the first public hearing on June 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392SVh_0gNRPrDt00
Brian Martin said his tax bill went up from $6,000 to $9,000(Image by John Thompson)

Brian Martin, who said he has been living in Forsyth County for 33 years, said his tax bill has gone from $6,000 to $9,000.

“It’s borderline criminal,” Martin said. “My tax bill has gone up 38 percent. Roll back the millage rate.”

A public notice of a tentative 15.91 percent property tax increase was released by the FCSD on June 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xf1uL_0gNRPrDt00
The public notice on property tax increases was released on June 7 by the Forsyth County School District(Image by Forsyth County School District)

The meeting will also include budget discussions at 5 p.m. and the final approval of the budget and millage rate at 6 p.m.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Forsyth County Board of Education Administration Building (1120 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming).

To view the Forsyth County School District Board meetings schedule, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, visit Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

To learn more about property tax increases in Forsyth County, read “Forsyth County residents sound off on the proposed school millage rate.”

# Forsyth County Georgia# Forsyth County School District# Property tax increase# Millage rates# Public hearing

