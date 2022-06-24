Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center celebrates construction completion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuplK_0gLHL3BG00
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on June 24 to celebrate the completion of the Cumming City Center(Image by the City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) On the morning of Friday, June 24, a vision became a reality for Mayor Troy Brumbalow, as the ceremonious ribbon was cut at the Cumming City Center.

Brumbalow had envisioned a destination for Forsyth County families where they could eat, shop and play in their own community.

While the City Center is not officially open yet, Governor Brian Kemp and other local officials joined him at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater to celebrate its construction completion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CHaq_0gLHL3BG00
The grand opening of the Cumming City Center will be held in mid-August(Image by the City of Cumming)

The City Center is the home to a new Cumming Police Department and Municipal Court building, a small lake, a water fountain, the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, a trail and boardwalk system, a mini-golf course and 117,000 square feet of retail space.

A tea room, brewery, distillery, ice cream parlor, pizza restaurant, nutritious drink shop and a seasonal pop-up market are just some of the businesses that will be officially moving into the City Center before the grand opening event in mid-August.

“Cumming has not only provided and will provide new entertainment and fellowship venues to its residents, but it's also reinforced that strong sense of community that Lauren [Rep. McDonald] was talking about earlier,” Kemp said. “And it has put that proud identity in a physical form of this beautiful space and has put up a welcome sign not only for people here but from people around the state.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yLh4_0gLHL3BG00
Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the Cumming City Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24(Image by the City of Cumming)

The following officials spoke at the event:

  • Troy Brumbalow, mayor of the City of Cumming
  • Pastor Bob Jolly of First Baptist Church, Cumming
  • “Honorary mayor” of the City of Cumming, Charlie Westbrook
  • Dr. Josh Lowe, principal of Forsyth Central High School
  • State Representative for District 26, Lauren McDonald
  • Governor Brian Kemp

The youngest of the speakers was 12-year-old Charlie Westbrook, who is the “honorary mayor” of the City of Cumming. Westbrook is a candidate in the 2044 U.S. Presidential Election, during which he will reach the minimum required age of 35-years-old to run. He already has stickers for his campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4FtT_0gLHL3BG00
12-year-old "honorary mayor" of Cumming, Charlie Westbrook, is a candidate in the 2044 U.S. Presidential Election(Image by the City of Cumming)

After a few words from the future presidential candidate, Lowe took the stage. He thanked the mayor for his willingness to work with Forsyth Central High School by allowing graduations to be held at the Cumming Fairgrounds and sharing the City’s parking lots with the school.

“Additionally, he [Brumbalow] wanted our team to know that our students would always know that this will be a place that they were accepted and that they will belong in a time to see so many young students spending time in so many places,” Lowe said. “It excites me to know that we have a location so near our school where they're not just allowed to be but where they're actually invited to be and where they're wanted.”

In the closing remarks, Brumbalow said he could see families laughing and smiling together while attending concerts and movie nights at the City Center, young couples going on their first dates, business people eating lunch before meetings and kids kicking a football on the green spaces.

“I see all of us, this community that I've loved my entire life, I see us coming together right here in our own backyard,” Brumbalow said. “And I envision not just a spark, but a giant beautiful glorious shining light bringing us all here. Maybe for different reasons, for different entertainment or different food, but all of us here at the Cumming City Center all together in our community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHtl4_0gLHL3BG00
Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow speaks at the Cumming City Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24(Image by the City of Cumming)

The cutting of the ribbon ceremony included the above speakers as well as:

  • Cumming City Council members
  • Cumming Downtown Development Authority members
  • Cumming City Administrator Phil Higgins
  • City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer
  • Project contractor representatives

The grand opening of the Cumming City Center is expected in mid-August.

For more information, visit cummingcitycenter.com.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

To learn the latest news on the Cumming City Center, readNutritious drink shop headed to Cumming City Center.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Georgia# Cumming City Center# City of Cumming# Governor Brian Kemp# Ribbon cutting ceremony

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
408 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth hospital named one of America’s best hospitals for joint replacement

Northside Hospital Forsyth is the top hospital in Georgia for joint replacement and one of the best in the country(Image by Northside Hospital Forsyth) (Forsyth County, GA) For the third year in a row, Northside Hospital Forsyth has been named by Healthgrades as one of “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement,” making it the number one hospital in Georgia for the procedure.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Proposed property tax increase set for public hearing by Forsyth County school board

The Forsyth County Board of Education discusses the millage rate on June 21(Image by John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education is holding a second public hearing concerning the increase in property taxes on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Developers finalize property sale for $400 million development in Forsyth County

152 acres of land have officially been purchased by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the $400 million Sawnee Village development project(Image by The Providence Group) (Forsyth County, GA) 152 acres of land have officially been purchased by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the $400 million Sawnee Village development project. The sale of the property closed in early June.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County leaders ready to talk about why property tax assessments are so high this year

A Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, June 29, for local officials to answer questions about the recent property tax assessments(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) A Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, June 29, for local officials to answer questions about and discuss the recent property tax assessments.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County high schoolers have winning artwork on display around the County - in unusual places

Artwork from high schooler Zoe Marsh, one of the winners of the first Storm Drain Art Contest(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) New artwork has been installed around Forsyth County thanks to the winners of the first Storm Drain Art Contest.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County voters: the June 2022 Runoff Election results are in

All of the votes in the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election have been tallied(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) All of the votes in the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election have been tallied.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

High fire conditions, air quality alert in effect for Forsyth County

High fire conditions and a code orange air quality alert are in effect for North and Central Georgia on Tuesday, June 21 until 8 p.m.(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) High fire conditions and a code orange air quality alert are in effect for North and Central Georgia on Tuesday, June 21 until 8 p.m.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Election Day in Forsyth County: The General Primary Runoff Election is here

June 21 is the General Primary Runoff Election(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Today, June 21 is the General Primary Runoff Election. This is to decide the races that didn’t receive a majority vote in the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County bans the retail sale of cats and dogs

Retail sales of dogs and cats are now illegal in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Retail sales of dogs and cats are now illegal in Forsyth County. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during its meeting on June 18 to modify the Forsyth County Animal Control Ordinance to effectively ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and domestic rabbits. This makes Forsyth County the 11th government board in Georgia to do so, according to Best Friends Animal Society.

Read full story
11 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Candidates in the Runoff Election answer pressing questions from FoCo voters

The Forsyth County Republican Party held a State House Runoff Candidate Forum on Wednesday, June 15(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) High-density development, school choice and traffic issues were just some of the topics discussed at the Republican State House Runoff Candidate Forum held Wednesday, June 15 at the Forsyth Conference Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Early voting ends today in Forsyth County for the June 21 Runoff Election

Today, June 17, is the last day to vote in advance for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Today, June 17, is the last day to vote in advance for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

What should future growth and development in FoCo look like? Commissioners are looking for input

Two public hearings will be held this summer concerning Forsyth County’s Comprehensive Plan(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Two public hearings will be held this summer concerning Forsyth County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County under severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for North and Central Georgia until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for North and Central Georgia until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Important safety measures for people and pets while Forsyth County remains under heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect today, June 14 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A heat advisory is in effect today, June 14 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the week began with a heat wave of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Thieves target cars in Forsyth County for one particular part, hitting businesses and nonprofit group

Cumming PD is asking the public for help in identifying two men who stole a catalytic converter from a nonprofit(Image by Creative Enterprises) (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle belonging to a local nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

North Georgia heating up this week, temperatures feel like 100 to 110 degrees

Locals in North and Central Georgia can expect a heat wave this week with a heat index of 100 to 110 degrees(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Locals in North and Central Georgia can expect a heat wave this week with a heat index of 100 to 110 degrees.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Early voting under way in Forsyth County for June 21 Runoff Election

Advanced voting has started for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Advanced voting has started for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County School names new principal after longtime leader resigned

Forsyth County Schools announced today, June 10, that Tracey Smith has been named as the new principal of Kelly Mill Elementary(Image by Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) Kelly Mill Elementary School has found a new principal after former Principal Ron McAllister resigned in May due to ongoing health issues.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Gun violence: How the City of Cumming and a gun-owning mother are raising awareness

On June 8, the U.S. House of Representatives gathered to hear the testimonies of survivors of recent mass shootings(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) On Wednesday, June 8, the U.S. House of Representatives gathered to hear the testimonies of survivors of the mass shootings that occurred in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, Texas.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy