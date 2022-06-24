Cumming City Center celebrates construction completion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on June 24 to celebrate the completion of the Cumming City Center (Image by the City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) On the morning of Friday, June 24, a vision became a reality for Mayor Troy Brumbalow, as the ceremonious ribbon was cut at the Cumming City Center .

Brumbalow had envisioned a destination for Forsyth County families where they could eat, shop and play in their own community.

While the City Center is not officially open yet, Governor Brian Kemp and other local officials joined him at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater to celebrate its construction completion.

The grand opening of the Cumming City Center will be held in mid-August (Image by the City of Cumming)

The City Center is the home to a new Cumming Police Department and Municipal Court building, a small lake, a water fountain, the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, a trail and boardwalk system, a mini-golf course and 117,000 square feet of retail space.

A tea room, brewery, distillery, ice cream parlor, pizza restaurant, nutritious drink shop and a seasonal pop-up market are just some of the businesses that will be officially moving into the City Center before the grand opening event in mid-August.

“Cumming has not only provided and will provide new entertainment and fellowship venues to its residents, but it's also reinforced that strong sense of community that Lauren [Rep. McDonald] was talking about earlier,” Kemp said. “And it has put that proud identity in a physical form of this beautiful space and has put up a welcome sign not only for people here but from people around the state.”

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the Cumming City Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24 (Image by the City of Cumming)

The following officials spoke at the event:

Troy Brumbalow, mayor of the City of Cumming

Pastor Bob Jolly of First Baptist Church, Cumming

“Honorary mayor” of the City of Cumming, Charlie Westbrook

Dr. Josh Lowe, principal of Forsyth Central High School

State Representative for District 26, Lauren McDonald

Governor Brian Kemp

The youngest of the speakers was 12-year-old Charlie Westbrook, who is the “honorary mayor” of the City of Cumming. Westbrook is a candidate in the 2044 U.S. Presidential Election, during which he will reach the minimum required age of 35-years-old to run. He already has stickers for his campaign.

12-year-old "honorary mayor" of Cumming, Charlie Westbrook, is a candidate in the 2044 U.S. Presidential Election (Image by the City of Cumming)

After a few words from the future presidential candidate, Lowe took the stage. He thanked the mayor for his willingness to work with Forsyth Central High School by allowing graduations to be held at the Cumming Fairgrounds and sharing the City’s parking lots with the school.

“Additionally, he [Brumbalow] wanted our team to know that our students would always know that this will be a place that they were accepted and that they will belong in a time to see so many young students spending time in so many places,” Lowe said. “It excites me to know that we have a location so near our school where they're not just allowed to be but where they're actually invited to be and where they're wanted.”

In the closing remarks, Brumbalow said he could see families laughing and smiling together while attending concerts and movie nights at the City Center, young couples going on their first dates, business people eating lunch before meetings and kids kicking a football on the green spaces.

“I see all of us, this community that I've loved my entire life, I see us coming together right here in our own backyard,” Brumbalow said. “And I envision not just a spark, but a giant beautiful glorious shining light bringing us all here. Maybe for different reasons, for different entertainment or different food, but all of us here at the Cumming City Center all together in our community.”

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow speaks at the Cumming City Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24 (Image by the City of Cumming)

The cutting of the ribbon ceremony included the above speakers as well as:

Cumming City Council members

Cumming Downtown Development Authority members

Cumming City Administrator Phil Higgins

City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer

Project contractor representatives

The grand opening of the Cumming City Center is expected in mid-August.

For more information, visit cummingcitycenter.com .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .