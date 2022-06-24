Developers finalize property sale for $400 million development in Forsyth County

152 acres of land have officially been purchased by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the $400 million Sawnee Village development project (Image by The Providence Group)

(Forsyth County, GA) 152 acres of land have officially been purchased by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the $400 million Sawnee Village development project. The sale of the property closed in early June.

Located within a mile of the new Cumming City Center , the walkable mixed-use development will include 474 detached and attached homes, over 250 apartments and 220,000 square feet of senior living housing. 106,000 square feet will be dedicated to retail, office, commercial and entertainment spaces.

The Cumming City Council gave the green light on the development at a council meeting earlier this year on January 18.

The Land Use Plan for Sawnee Village (Image by The Providence Group)

The Providence Group of Georgia , a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners, Inc., will be managing the overall development of Sawnee Village.

“With surging interest in the area, extensive social infrastructure in-place and a prime location near Lake Sidney Lanier, Cumming was a logical choice for our focused development efforts,” said Warren Jolly, president of The Providence Group. “Our company has been involved in many successful mixed-use developments over the years and we are excited about this project and feel it will be one of our best yet.”

Located near GA-400 and Highway 20, the development will have two entrances on Pilgrim Mill Road and Highway 9. Residents of Sawnee Village will also be a short distance from other developments like the Avalon, Halycon, the North Georgia Premium Outlets, The Collection at Forsyth shopping district and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

The sale of the property for the Sawnee Village development closed in early June (Image by The Providence Group)

Lamar Wakefield, the national practice leader for mixed-use with architecture firm NELSON Worldwide , led the planning and designing team for the project. His work can also be seen with familiar sites like the Avalon, Halcyon and The Battery Atlanta.

“This project is a model for a vibrant, community-oriented mixed-use development,” said Wakefield, “We see this project having a huge halo effect for the Cumming area, by bringing all components to enhance quality of life, including retail, parks, entertainment venues, along with a mix of homes and apartments.”

Sawnee Village will include detached and attached homes, apartments, senior living facilities, retail and commercial space (Image by The Providence Group)

Lisa Murphy, the vice president of sales, marketing and strategy for The Providence Group, said the company hopes to begin development in the next 30 to 60 days and start vertical construction by the late spring of 2023.