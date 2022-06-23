Forsyth County leaders ready to talk about why property tax assessments are so high this year

A Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, June 29, for local officials to answer questions about the recent property tax assessments (Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, June 29, for local officials to answer questions about and discuss the recent property tax assessments.

The event is hosted by the Forsyth County Republican Party , the Forsyth County Young Republicans and the Forsyth County Tea Party .

“We decided to sponsor it because of the recent tax assessments that people got in Forsyth County,” said Jerry Marinich, the Chairman of the FCRP. “Hopefully, the County commissioners and the County chairman can answer some of those questions and look [at] the pros and cons of a homestead exemption.”

The topics of discussion include:

Recent tax assessments

Pros and cons of a floating homestead exemption

Board of Commissioners and Board of Education budget changes

The speakers will include:

State Senator Greg Dolezal

District 25 State Representative Todd Jones

District 24 State Representative Sheri Gilligan

County Commission Chairman Alfred John

County Commissioner Laura Semanson

Board of Education Chairman Wes McCall

Board of Education District 5 candidate Mike Valdes

Marinich said people will be able to submit their own questions but details on that have not been finalized yet.

The Town Hall will be held at the Fowler Park Recreation Center in the meeting room on Wednesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. Fowler Park is located at 4110 Carolene Way.

To learn more about the Town Hall, visit the Forsyth County Republican Party website at forsyth.gop .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .