Forsyth County high schoolers have winning artwork on display around the County - in unusual places

(Forsyth County, GA) New artwork has been installed around Forsyth County thanks to the winners of the first Storm Drain Art Contest.

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer announced the art competition for high schoolers last year.

Competitors submitted artwork that followed the theme “Only rain goes down the drain.” The top three winners had their artwork installed on storm drains around the County.

According to the KFCB website, the artwork will “serve to beautify the community and help raise awareness of how we can all reduce the presence of litter and other pollutants in our waterways.”

“As water flows over land, streets and parking lots after a rain event, numerous contaminants including trash, chemicals, pet waste, motor oil, yard clippings, sediment and fertilizers are collected along the way ending up in our water systems,” said Forsyth County Manager of Environmental Programs Tammy Wright. “Our hope is that this contest will help educate our residents about watershed health and the importance of keeping our waterways clean.”

The winners of the contest and their artwork names are:

Zoe Marsh (South Forsyth High School) - “Push Against Litter”

Zoe Marsh (South Forsyth High School) - “Push Against Litter” (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Vivian Chen (Lambert High School) - “River Fish and Rain Fish”

Vivian Chen (Lambert High School) - “River Fish and Rain Fish” (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Katrina Walden (Forsyth Central High School) - “Salamander Balance”

Katrina Walden (Forsyth Central High School) - “Salamander Balance” (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Along with their art being installed around the County, the three students received $100 and certificates of recognition.

The storm drains can be found in front of Forsyth Central High School, South Forsyth High School and at the new City Center.

For more information about the Storm Drain Art Contest, click here .

