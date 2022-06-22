Forsyth County voters: the June 2022 Runoff Election results are in

All of the votes in the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election have been tallied (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) All of the votes in the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election have been tallied.

Here is a look at the results:

State Offices

Lieutenant Governor (Democrat)

Charlie Bailey 75.00%

Kwanza Hall 25.00%

Secretary of State (Democrat)

Bee Nguyen 88.99%

Dee Dawkins-Haigler 11.01%

Commissioner of Insurance (Democrat)

Janice Laws Robinson 71.58%

Raphael Baker 28.42%

Commissioner of Labor (Democrat)

William (Will) Boddie Jr. 51.62%

Nicole Horn 48.38%

US House

US House District 6 (Republican)

Rich McCormick 67.82%

Jake Evans 32.18%

State House

State House District 24 (Republican)

Carter Barrett 58.81%

Sheri Gilligan (I) 41.19%

State House District 28 (Republican)

Brent Cox 57.25%

Julie Tressler 42.75%

The winners of these races will proceed to the November 8 Federal/State/Local General Election. A potential runoff election will be held on December 6.

The 2022 elections calendar (Image by Forsyth County Government)

For more information on elections, visit the Forsyth County Elections Office website .

