Forsyth County voters: the June 2022 Runoff Election results are in

(Forsyth County, GA) All of the votes in the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election have been tallied.
Here is a look at the results:
State Offices
Lieutenant Governor (Democrat)
Charlie Bailey 75.00%
Kwanza Hall 25.00%
Secretary of State (Democrat)
Bee Nguyen 88.99%
Dee Dawkins-Haigler 11.01%
Commissioner of Insurance (Democrat)
Janice Laws Robinson 71.58%
Raphael Baker 28.42%
Commissioner of Labor (Democrat)
William (Will) Boddie Jr. 51.62%
Nicole Horn 48.38%
US House
US House District 6 (Republican)
Rich McCormick 67.82%
Jake Evans 32.18%
State House
State House District 24 (Republican)
Carter Barrett 58.81%
Sheri Gilligan (I) 41.19%
State House District 28 (Republican)
Brent Cox 57.25%
Julie Tressler 42.75%
The winners of these races will proceed to the November 8 Federal/State/Local General Election. A potential runoff election will be held on December 6.
For more information on elections, visit the Forsyth County Elections Office website.
