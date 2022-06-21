High fire conditions, air quality alert in effect for Forsyth County

High fire conditions and a code orange air quality alert are in effect for North and Central Georgia on Tuesday, June 21 until 8 p.m. (Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) High fire conditions and a code orange air quality alert are in effect for North and Central Georgia on Tuesday, June 21 until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the high fire conditions are due to low relative humidity.

North to northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph with relative humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected through early evening.

The National Weather Service said the high fire conditions are due to low relative humidity (Image by The National Weather Service)

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division issued the code orange alert for air quality. This means the air quality might be unhealthy for some people like children, those with heart or lung disease and those who are sensitive to ozone.

Individuals in these categories should limit their time outdoors during the late afternoon and early evening when ozone concentrations are at their highest.

A code orange alert for air quality means the air quality might be unhealthy for some people (Image by The National Weather Service)

Additional information on the Air Quality Index can be found at airnow.gov .

For burn regulations in Forsyth County visit the Forsyth County Fire Department website .