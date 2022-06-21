Election Day in Forsyth County: The General Primary Runoff Election is here

June 21 is the General Primary Runoff Election (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Today, June 21 is the General Primary Runoff Election. This is to decide the races that didn’t receive a majority vote in the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling locations today. All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 2022 elections calendar (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Photo identification must be shown at the door.

Below is a list of acceptable photo identification methods:

Georgia driver's license

Valid ID card by any state or U.S. issued ID card with photo

Valid U.S. passport

Valid government employee photo ID

Valid U.S. military ID card with photo

Valid tribal ID card with photo

A list of candidates for this election can be found here. Results from the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election can be found here.

Voter status and polling locations can be found here.

For more information on elections in Forsyth County, visit the Voter Registrations & Elections Department webpage at forsythco.com.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

