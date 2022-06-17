Candidates in the Runoff Election answer pressing questions from FoCo voters

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIeoU_0gELXKod00
The Forsyth County Republican Party held a State House Runoff Candidate Forum on Wednesday, June 15(Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) High-density development, school choice and traffic issues were just some of the topics discussed at the Republican State House Runoff Candidate Forum held Wednesday, June 15 at the Forsyth Conference Center.

Hosted by the Forsyth County Republican Party and the Forsyth County Young Republicans, the forum included the following candidates for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election:

State House 28: Brent Cox and Julie Tressler

State House 24: Carter Barrett and Sheri Gilligan

The public was able to submit questions both before and during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcPHC_0gELXKod00
The Forsyth County Republican Party held a State House Runoff Candidate Forum on Wednesday, June 15(Image by the Forsyth County Republican Party)

Mike Valdes, the Republican nominee for District 5 on the Board of Education, moderated the State House District 28 forum. Kevin Bell moderated for the State House District 24 forum.

Reading a statement from Tressler, Valdes announced that she was unable to attend the event last minute due to suffering a concussion from a fall the night before.

“If you know who Julie is you know she is not entirely happy with having to stay home and wants to be with her supporters and of course all Forsyth conservatives as this runoff is nearing the finish line. She thanks you for your prayers and assures you she is ready, willing and able to serve District 28.”

State House District 28

Cox opened up the State House District 28 forum with a prayer for Tressler’s recovery before Valdes read out the submitted questions.

Election fraud, school board power, school choice, immigration, tax breaks for businesses, mental health and the economy were among the many topics Cox was able to cover during his allotted time.

A common theme appeared in many of Cox’s answers to these questions - his belief in “less government,” or in respecting the authority of local governments to make decisions for their communities.

What are your views on high-density development and the ongoing traffic issues in Forsyth County?

With the exploding population growth in the County, high-density development is a major concern for many locals.

Staying true to his belief in small governments, Cox said he believes most of the power concerning local development should fall into the hands of the local government.

“There's absolutely nothing that we should be doing to tell the County what they need to do from the state level,” Cox said. “I am in support of the County making the decisions, not the state.”

As for the issue of how to quickly alleviate the extreme traffic congestion locals continue to battle on the roads, he suggested that reducing the number of large trucks on major thoroughfares could help a little but wouldn’t immediately solve the problem.

“Nothing is going to be accomplished quickly,” Cox said. “…we basically have massive quantities of homes and people, people want to move here because it's a great place. But our infrastructure has not caught up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxw86_0gELXKod00
Candidate Brent Cox answers questions from the audience at the Republican State House Runoff Election Candidate Forum on June 15(Image by Justine Lookenott)

What are the most important issues you think Forsyth County faces today?

Having spent over a decade coaching high school football, youth mental health is something that remains very important to Cox.

“Number one for me is mental health for teenagers,” Cox said. “That's by far the thing I'm most concerned about because I'm concerned about their lives.”

The effect the shaky economy has had on the County is also something of concern to him.

“This has changed somewhat since we started running but the economy has become a significant problem,” Cox said. “Our gas prices, our big costs, all these things with the economy is very important and making sure that we as a government are… being very fiscally conservative and responsible with our money.”

With the current push for gun control laws, why is the Second Amendment important?

The two mass shootings that occurred recently have given a renewed strength in calls for stricter gun laws.

Cox describes himself as an “old school North Georgian” when it comes to the Second Amendment.

"To me, it's a constitutional right just like the First Amendment...let me just be honest, I personally, I own AR-15s,” Cox said. “And why? Because I can and I think it's important.”

Cox believes teachers have the right to carry firearms but ultimately said that schools needed to be secured to make sure these events don’t happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zesmK_0gELXKod00
The General Primary Runoff Election is on June 21(Image by Forsyth County Government)

State House District 24

While Gilligan and Carter were heavily united in their support for school choice, there was some heated debate when development in the County.

What are your views on high-density development and the ongoing traffic issues in Forsyth County?

The massive growth the County has experienced was named by Carter as a reason he is running for the State House.

“I've watched the growth,” Carter said. “I've helped channel some of the many good things that have happened here. But I have great concerns about the future of this community if we aren't very thoughtful and very deliberate about how we grow from here.”

Back in 2005, Carter said he led a “year-long visioning project” for the community. This type of project is something he believes the County needs to do again.

“I don't believe in high-density development,” Carter said. “The purpose of my running is to make sure that we are preparing for the future, we're planning for a future that makes us a great place. It's a beautiful place and we’re happy to be here.”

Gilligan also believes high-density development is a problem for the County.

“[It] threatens to turn us into the next Gwinnett County,” Gilligan said. “High-density development has caused our taxes to increase, crowded our roads and our schools and driven our local government into debt. As a state rep., there's not a whole lot that we can do to stop this growth. That's the job for our County Commission.”

While the two candidates have the same overall views concerning the topic, disagreements came when Gilligan said that Carter was supported by two commissioners (Todd Levent from District 3 and Cindy Mills from District 4) she said had allowed high-density development into the County.

Carter responded in support of the two commissioners, saying he did not “disavow” either of them.

“I think building rapport and relationships with our commissioners is important,” Carter said. “Sometimes it takes time, takes effort. We've got to knock down some walls and learn how to communicate well, but I don't disavow them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNYJL_0gELXKod00
Candidates Sheri Gilligan and Carter Barrett debate at the Republican Runoff Election Candidate Forum on June 15(Image by Justine Lookenott)

If you could pass one piece of legislation, what would it be?

Gilligan had no hesitation when she said school choice was the top legislation she wanted to get passed.

“Right now, we have thousands of Georgia students in failing schools,” Gilligan said. “It’s unconscionable to leave these children in [these] schools. Because you see, for an economy to thrive, you need a workforce that can work. You need educated students, you have to break the cycle of poverty by getting them out of these failing schools.”

Carter said the question was tough to answer, saying he wanted to improve the quality of life in Forsyth County by making better schools, infrastructure, amenities and by creating a “vibrant economy.”

“My top priority is to the people in this room and the citizens of this County,” Carter said. “So being a great advocate for people in this community, going to the Capitol, and representing you guys with will and vigor and help bring your resources back in this community.”

The General Primary Runoff Election is on June 21.

For information on how to vote, visit the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations & Elections Department website.

If you have a new tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

To learn more about elections in Forsyth County, read “The May 2022 Forsyth County election results are here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Georgia# Republican Runoff Election Can# June 21 General Primary Runoff# Georgia State House District 2# Georgia State House District 2

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
353 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

Early voting ends today in Forsyth County for the June 21 Runoff Election

Today, June 17, is the last day to vote in advance for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Today, June 17, is the last day to vote in advance for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

What should future growth and development in FoCo look like? Commissioners are looking for input

Two public hearings will be held this summer concerning Forsyth County’s Comprehensive Plan(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Two public hearings will be held this summer concerning Forsyth County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County under severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for North and Central Georgia until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for North and Central Georgia until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Important safety measures for people and pets while Forsyth County remains under heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect today, June 14 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A heat advisory is in effect today, June 14 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the week began with a heat wave of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Thieves target cars in Forsyth County for one particular part, hitting businesses and nonprofit group

Cumming PD is asking the public for help in identifying two men who stole a catalytic converter from a nonprofit(Image by Creative Enterprises) (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle belonging to a local nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

North Georgia heating up this week, temperatures feel like 100 to 110 degrees

Locals in North and Central Georgia can expect a heat wave this week with a heat index of 100 to 110 degrees(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Locals in North and Central Georgia can expect a heat wave this week with a heat index of 100 to 110 degrees.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Early voting under way in Forsyth County for June 21 Runoff Election

Advanced voting has started for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Advanced voting has started for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County School names new principal after longtime leader resigned

Forsyth County Schools announced today, June 10, that Tracey Smith has been named as the new principal of Kelly Mill Elementary(Image by Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) Kelly Mill Elementary School has found a new principal after former Principal Ron McAllister resigned in May due to ongoing health issues.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Gun violence: How the City of Cumming and a gun-owning mother are raising awareness

On June 8, the U.S. House of Representatives gathered to hear the testimonies of survivors of recent mass shootings(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) On Wednesday, June 8, the U.S. House of Representatives gathered to hear the testimonies of survivors of the mass shootings that occurred in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Candidates in two FoCo Republican runoff races to answer voter questions

The Forsyth County Republican Party will be hosting a forum for the Republican General Primary Runoff Election candidates on June 15(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Republican Party will be hosting a forum for the Republican General Primary Runoff Election candidates on June 15.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County to install advanced water meters starting this summer

The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department (FCDWS) will be installing new, upgraded water meters around the County over the next two years(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department (FCDWS) will be installing new, upgraded water meters around the County over the next two years starting this summer.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County voters can head to the polls next week for early voting

Advanced voting for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election will start on Monday, June 13, and run through Friday, June 17(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Advanced voting for the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election will start on Monday, June 13, and run through Friday, June 17.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Two North Georgia Prison Ministers surprised with $6,000 wheelchairs to continue their work with inmates

Tom Allenson and Kimberly Sanchez were both surprised with $6,000 wheelchairs on Sunday, May 29(Image by Souls Harbor Word of Faith Church) (Forsyth County, GA) Kimberly Sanchez almost thought she was in trouble when Pastor Larry Martin called her to the front of the stage next to a big box at Souls Harbor Word of Faith Church in Canton on Sunday, May 29.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Monument to special duty K9s unveiled at Forsyth County dog park

Artist Susan Norris has made several sculptures in honor of those who have served with the U.S. Armed Forces and with First Responders(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A monument to honor canines who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and with First Responders was unveiled at Coal Mountain Dog Park on Saturday, June 4.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Officials release Memorial Day Weekend stats, Lake Lanier site of multiple BUIs

The Sheriff's Office plans to release a "summer safety weekend report" every week through Labor Day(Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The summer season keeps local law enforcement even busier on land and water, as more boaters are on Lake Lanier, and historically more drivers are under the influence of alcohol.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Alpharetta religious site vandalized, police looking for information

The leaders of Holbrook Campground are asking the public for any information on the vandalism(Image by Holbrook Campground) (Forsyth County, GA) The leaders of Holbrook Campground are asking the public for any information on the vandalism that took place on their site sometime in the past week.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Sculpture honoring special duty K9s to be unveiled at FoCo dog park

This picture was presented to the Board of Commissioners at their December 21, 2021, work session(Image by Susan Norris Artworks) (Forsyth County, GA) Canines that have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and with First Responders will be honored with a bronze statue to be unveiled at Coal Mountain Dog Park during a public ceremony on Saturday, June 4.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Longtime Forsyth County Principal Stepping Down

Principal Ron McAllister will be stepping down from his position due to ongoing health concerns(Image by Kelly Mill Elementary School PTO) (Forsyth County, GA) Ron McAllister, the principal of Kelly Mill Elementary School, will be stepping down from his position due to ongoing health concerns.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo property owners: Property Assessment Notices are on the way

Property owners will be getting their 2022 Real Property Assessment Notices in the mail soon(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County property owners will be getting their state-required 2022 Real Property Assessment Notices in the mail over the next few weeks.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy