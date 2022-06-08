Candidates in two FoCo Republican runoff races to answer voter questions

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Republican Party will be hosting a forum for the Republican General Primary Runoff Election candidates on June 15.
The General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election was held on May 24.
In Georgia, a candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote to be declared the winner of an election. If neither candidate reaches this standard, a runoff election is held.
The four candidates below will be speaking at the forum:
State House 24: Carter Barrett and Sheri Gilligan
State House 28: Brent Cox and Julie Tressler
Attendees will be able to submit their questions for the candidates before the event.
All runoff elections
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the following races for the General Primary Runoff Election:
Democratic
Lieutenant Governor: Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey
Secretary of State: Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler
Insurance Commissioner: Janice Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker
Labor Commissioner: William Boddie vs. Nicole Horn
U.S. House District 1: Joyce Marie Griggs vs. Wade Herring
U.S. House District 10: Tabitha Johnson-Green vs. Jessica Allison Fore
Republican
U.S. House District 2: Jeremy Hunt vs. Chris West
U.S. House District 6: Rich McCormick vs. Jake Evans
U.S. House District 7: Michael Corbin vs. Mark Gonsalves
U.S. House District 10: Mike Collins vs. Vernon Jones
The Republican Runoff Election Candidate Forum will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. Doors open at 6 p.m. Questions for the candidates can be submitted beforehand by emailing secretary@forsyth.GOP.
The General Primary Runoff Election is on June 21. Early voting is available from Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17.
