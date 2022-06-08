Candidates in two FoCo Republican runoff races to answer voter questions

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DLdV_0g4mPm4T00
The Forsyth County Republican Party will be hosting a forum for the Republican General Primary Runoff Election candidates on June 15(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Republican Party will be hosting a forum for the Republican General Primary Runoff Election candidates on June 15.

The General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election was held on May 24.

In Georgia, a candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote to be declared the winner of an election. If neither candidate reaches this standard, a runoff election is held.

The four candidates below will be speaking at the forum:

State House 24: Carter Barrett and Sheri Gilligan

State House 28: Brent Cox and Julie Tressler

Attendees will be able to submit their questions for the candidates before the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8NdS_0g4mPm4T00
Attendees of the forum will be able to submit their questions for the candidates before the event(Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

All runoff elections

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the following races for the General Primary Runoff Election:

Democratic

Lieutenant Governor: Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey

Secretary of State: Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Insurance Commissioner: Janice Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker

Labor Commissioner: William Boddie vs. Nicole Horn

U.S. House District 1: Joyce Marie Griggs vs. Wade Herring

U.S. House District 10: Tabitha Johnson-Green vs. Jessica Allison Fore

Republican

U.S. House District 2: Jeremy Hunt vs. Chris West

U.S. House District 6: Rich McCormick vs. Jake Evans

U.S. House District 7: Michael Corbin vs. Mark Gonsalves

U.S. House District 10: Mike Collins vs. Vernon Jones

The Republican Runoff Election Candidate Forum will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. Doors open at 6 p.m. Questions for the candidates can be submitted beforehand by emailing secretary@forsyth.GOP.

The General Primary Runoff Election is on June 21. Early voting is available from Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7PjC_0g4mPm4T00
The 2022 elections calendar(Image by Forsyth County Government)

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

To learn more about the runoff election, read “Forsyth County voters can head to the polls next week for early voting.

