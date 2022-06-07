Forsyth County to install advanced water meters starting this summer

The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department (FCDWS) will be installing new, upgraded water meters around the County over the next two years (Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department (FCDWS) will be installing new, upgraded water meters around the County over the next two years starting this summer.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) will be replacing most of Forsyth County’s water meters, some of which are up to 30 years old. The new meters use remote reading technology to gather information more frequently, accurately and efficiently.

Customers will have access to an online portal that will provide near real-time access to information about their water usage to manage costs and be alerted to water leaks. Tracking water usage can help save money on water bills.

“Forsyth County is committed to providing innovative solutions that support our community’s high quality of life,” said Water & Sewer Director Barry Lucas. “With many of our existing automated meters reaching the end of their useful life, we have the opportunity to replace our system over a two plus year period with an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system that will help us better serve our more than 66,000 customers.”

Customers will receive a notification letter that they will be getting a new meter about four weeks before the installation (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Benefits of AMI

With the average life expectancy of a water meter being 15 years, the County has normally replaced meters one by one as needed. This system has caused meters all over the County to vary greatly in age as well as brands and technologies.

By updating the meters and replacement system, the County hopes to make its meters roughly the same age and brand. This makes them easier and more cost-efficient to replace and offers consistency.

Below are a few more benefits of AMI:

Faster leak or unusual water use detection

Access to more precise daily and monthly water usage data

Ability to compare water consumption and costs across multiple meter accounts

Ability to share leak alerts with others including landlords, property managers and tenant coordinators

Ability to track and manage water use to control costs

A comprehensive analysis done by the County found that the cost of installing the new AMI system is outweighed by the benefits it provides such as operational efficiencies

AMI will be paid for out of enterprise funds (non tax)

The new meters use remote reading technology to gather information more frequently, accurately and efficiently (Image by Michelle Hall)

What to Expect

The installation process will be done in phases from summer 2022 through summer 2024. The County has hired M&E Construction to install the new meters.

Here is what customers can expect:

Customers will receive a notification letter that they will be getting a new meter about four weeks before the installation

that they will be getting a new meter about four weeks before the installation Water service will likely be interrupted for 15 to 30 minutes

The existing meter will be exchanged with a new meter

M&E will leave a hanger on the owner’s door to let them know they were there

The notification letter will include instructions to help customers prepare for the installation. Customers do not need to be at their property during installation.

Only water meters older than 2019 will be replaced.

For questions and information about the meter upgrade program, contact FCDWS Customer Service at 770-781-2160 or click here . For meter installation questions, call M&E Construction at 833-626-3326.