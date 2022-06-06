Monument to special duty K9s unveiled at Forsyth County dog park

Artist Susan Norris has made several sculptures in honor of those who have served with the U.S. Armed Forces and with First Responders (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) A monument to honor canines who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and with First Responders was unveiled at Coal Mountain Dog Park on Saturday, June 4.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills and President of the Forsyth County Patriots Alliance David Hopkins gave a few words during the ceremony.

“The County is always proud to honor our veterans and we hope this monument will be enjoyed by all that visit the dog park,” said Mills. “The American Humane Society estimates that each working service dog in the armed forces saves between 150 and 200 lives throughout their service, so to be able to recognize these dogs specifically at a dog park here across from the Animal Shelter is very special.”

Funding for the monument was allocated out of a portion of funds for the Veteran’s Memorial located in downtown Cumming which came from SPLOST VIII funds. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the installation of the monument during their Dec. 21, 2021 work session.

“We were pleased to partner with local veterans to bring this monument to life and to recognize their service and sacrifice to our nation,” said Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney.

A monument to honor canines who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and with First Responders was unveiled at Coal Mountain Dog Park on Saturday (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The Sculpture

Artist and sculptor Susan Norris was commissioned to make the statue.

Norris is the official artist for the Boy Scouts of America, living just outside of Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. One of her sculptures marks the entrance of the National Scouting Museum.

She has made several sculptures in honor of those who have served with the U.S. Armed Forces and with First Responders, both human and canine.

This newest statue, which the Forsyth County Patriots Alliance helped design, also has a plaque that reads “In honor, appreciation and loving memory of those canines that bravely served with the U.S. Armed Forces and First Responders.”

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the installation of the monument during their Dec. 21, 2021 work session (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Susan Norris’ portfolio can be viewed on her website susannorrisartworks.com.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .