Officials release Memorial Day Weekend stats, Lake Lanier site of multiple BUIs

The Sheriff's Office plans to release a "summer safety weekend report" every week through Labor Day (Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The summer season keeps local law enforcement even busier on land and water, as more boaters are on Lake Lanier, and historically more drivers are under the influence of alcohol.

Last weekend’s Memorial Day holiday was no different, as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumming Police Department were busy making sure everyone stayed safe both in and out of the water.

Incidents in Forsyth County and City of Cumming

The Sheriff’s Office released a “summer safety weekend report” on its Facebook page on June 3 detailing the number of incidents they responded to over the holiday weekend. The department plans to release the report every week through Labor Day.

Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said the two boating incidents it handled were from a capsized kayak and people falling out of a boat. No one was injured in either of these cases.

Holly Heath, the records clerk for the Cumming Police Department, said only two DUIs (Driving Under the Influence) were reported over the weekend for their department.

State and regional incidents include fatalities

The Georgia Department of Natural Resource's (DNR) Law Enforcement Division keeps water-related incident records on a state and regional level. Forsyth County is in Region 2.

Region 2 saw twelve BUIs, two boating incidents, one injury and one drowning (Image by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Ten of the BUIs were on Lake Lanier, making it the lake with the most BUIs in the state last weekend (Image by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Region 2 saw twelve BUIs (Boating Under the Influence), two boating accidents, one injury and one drowning. Ten of the BUIs were on Lake Lanier, making it the lake with the most BUIs in the state last weekend.

Lake Lanier was also one of the two lakes that claimed a drowning victim.

20-year-old Jose Camarillo drowned on Sunday, May 29 near Margaritaville in Buford, according to the Georgia DNR.

Statewide, Georgia saw nine water-related fatalities, including four drownings and five boating deaths.

All five of the boating deaths were from the same incident, which took place on the Wilmington River in Savannah on Saturday, May 28.

The Savannah Morning News reported that four of the deceased were from the same family. Chris Leffler, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17, were all killed in the incident. They are survived by their daughter and sister, Katie.

The Leffler family had just moved to Savannah from Alpharetta where Chris coached football and taught history at King’s Ridge Christian School .

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Katie Leffler, who is currently an undergraduate student.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.