Longtime Forsyth County Principal Stepping Down

Principal Ron McAllister will be stepping down from his position due to ongoing health concerns

(Forsyth County, GA) Ron McAllister, the principal of Kelly Mill Elementary School , will be stepping down from his position due to ongoing health concerns.

McAllister was named the inaugural principal of the school in 2011. The school officially opened in 2012.

Ana Machovec, the president of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, said McAllister was someone who rarely sought to be in the spotlight and was always focused on the school, students and staff.

“As the first principal of Kelly Mill Elementary, Ron has made it one of the most sought after schools in the county,” Machovec said. “I literally have neighbors who moved into the area just to get their kids at the school.”

Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Legal Services Dr. Cindy Salloum made the announcement in an email sent to staff and parents.

“[Ron’s] leadership in establishing the foundation of ‘Making the Atypical…Typical’ will continue to serve the Colt community for many years to come,” Salloum said.

According to a 2011 article from the Forsyth Herald , McAllister held several positions at South Forsyth Middle School before becoming the assistant principal of Liberty Middle School from 2004 to 2007.

He became the principal for Vickery Creek Elementary School in 2007 before being named Kelly Mill Elementary School principal in 2011.

“Thank you, Colts, for the last 10 years,” McAllister said in a message. “Together, we have created a unique place for kids and adults to learn and grow. We know that ‘Once a Colt, Always a Colt,’ and that creates a special bond among us wherever our paths may lead. I wish the very best for each and every one of you. I love you all and have been enriched by knowing you.”

A new principal will be in place before the start of the 2022/2023 school year (Image by Kelly Mill Elementary School)

Salloum said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden is planning to meet with the Local School Council to discuss the “desired characteristics and qualities” of the next principal for Kelly Mill Elementary School.

The new principal will be in place before the start of the 2022/2023 school year.