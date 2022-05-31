FoCo property owners: Property Assessment Notices are on the way

Property owners will be getting their 2022 Real Property Assessment Notices in the mail soon (Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County property owners will be getting their state-required 2022 Real Property Assessment Notices in the mail over the next few weeks.

The Forsyth County Board of Assessors mailed the notices out on May 27. Property owners can appeal their property value assessment for 45 days after the date listed on the notice. The deadline to file an appeal on real estate is July 11.

Forsyth County Chief Appraiser Mary Kirkpatrick said that state law requires property assessments to be based on a fair market value. Forsyth County’s assessments are similar to other counties in the area as well as national trends.

“Even though fair market property values have increased 18 to 20 percent over the past year, residents with a floating homestead exemption will see very little if any increase on the county portion of their tax bill,” Kirkpatrick said. “Approximately 95 percent of the increase most homeowners will see on their tax bill will be a result of the school’s operation and bond estimated tax.”

Starting June 1, the notices can be viewed online here . Property assessments can be found by searching the owner’s name, parcel number or the address of the property. Owner information, property summaries and assessed values, maps and a link to submit an appeal can also be viewed on the Board of Assessors website .

The amount on the notice is an estimate based on last year’s millage rate and might change before the actual tax bill goes out later this year.

These notices are only informational and are not a bill.

More information can be found on the Board of Assessors website at forsythco.com or contact the Board of Assessors by calling 770-781-2106.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.