Looking for a new pet? FoCo Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for summer

The Summer of Love adoption promotion will run from May 28 through September 6 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Animal Shelter kicked off their Summer of Love adoption promotion event over Memorial Day weekend.

From May 28 through September 6, all adoption fees will be waived.

Adoption fees are normally $85 and include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age appropriate vaccinations.

“We are very excited to give residents a chance to bring home a pet at no cost,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella. “All of the pets in the shelter deserve a good home and we are hopeful that this promotion will help families bring a new companion home this summer.”

Teaspoon is a 3-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull mix who is looking for a home (Image by Forsyth County Government)

While pets need homes all year long, Iacopella said the animal shelter refers to the summer as “kitten season.”

“This is the time of year where we start to see an exorbitant amount of kittens that come into the shelter,” Iacopella said. “Last year we took in about 1,200 kittens over the season. It's an incredible amount of kittens that come here orphaned and in need of care.”

Pencils is a two-month-old kitten waiting to be adopted at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Animal adoptions are available Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Foster and volunteer opportunities are also available.

More information can be found on the Forsyth County Animal Shelter’s website or on its Facebook page . The Animal Shelter can also be contacted at 678-965-7185.

