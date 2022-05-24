Forsyth County voters head to the polls following state-wide early-voting records

The start of the voting line at Midway Park on May 24, 2022 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) May 24 is Election Day - the final day to vote in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election - and both old and new voters are lining up at the polls.

18-year-old college freshman Jessica Pierce is among the new voters casting their ballots for the first time.

“I am so excited to vote!” Pierce said. “I feel like it’s important for my voice to be heard and hopefully I can help Georgia become a more liberal state! It’s important for people to give their input through voting and help preserve the democracy.”

18-year-old Kate Hall and 19-year-old Audrey Hamm, also college freshmen, expressed their excitement at their first chance to vote.

“It’s important to vote because even if you think that one singular vote won’t have an impact, it truly will,” Hall said. “Citizens should vote to carry out the democratic process so that our nation’s leaders are representative of the beliefs and will of the people of our country, both on a local and national scale.”

The 2022 election was Kate Hall's first time voting (Image by Kate Hall)

Hamm said she has been interested in politics for the past few years and sees voting as one of the best ways to use your voice, especially as a young person.

“Voting is the way we continue a government for the people and by the people,” Hamm said. “Democratic participation in general keeps us involved and encourages us to be educated about what’s happening in our country.”

Audrey Hamm after voting for the first time in the 2022 election (Image by Audrey Hamm)

Early voter turnout numbers

As of May 18, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger reported that 567,815 people voted in person for early voting. This is a 189 percent increase from the 2018 primary election at 196,218 votes and a 153 percent increase from the 2020 primary election at 224,449 votes.

“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” said Raffensperger. “As secretary of state, I promised to strike a strong balance between access and security in our elections, and these numbers demonstrate that I kept that promise and that voters have confidence in Georgia’s elections.”

Georgia has made national news over its “Election Integrity Act of 2021” (S.B. 202) , which tightened rules around voting practices including changing voter identification requirements for absentee ballots and limiting ballot drop boxes. Opponents of the bill said it was a form of voter suppression.

On a local level, the Forsyth County Elections Office reported an overall early voting turnout of 24,234 votes, with 22,681 in-person votes and 1,553 absentee votes.

Political supporters hold signs outside of Greater Heights Church (a voting location) on May 24, 2022 in Cumming, GA (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Election results

The Forsyth County Elections Office will certify the election results on May 31 at 12 p.m. at the Voter Registrations and Elections Office.

If a run-off is necessary, it will be held on June 21. The next election will be on November 8 with a potential run-off on December 6.

The Forsyth County Elections Office will certify the 2022 election results on May 31 at 12 p.m. (Image by Forsyth County Government)

For more information visit the Elections Office website.

